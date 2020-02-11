Christopher McQuarrie teases terrifying stunts for Mission: Impossible sequels

Director Christopher McQuarrie has reported on the action-packed stunts and sequences he has planned for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming action sequels Task: Impossible 7 and Task: Impossible 8which are to premiere in 2021 and 2022 respectively. In conversation with Empire Podcast, McQuarrie kidnapped the three fearsome stunts that will be featured on the show Impossible mission Sequels that show these stunts are way crazier than Tom Cruise’s famous helicopter hunt scene in 2018 Fail,

“He doesn’t go into space and doesn’t have to go into space either.” McQuarrie said. “We found three obscene things he does that I’m afraid of that make the helicopter hunt look like toys. (Tom Cruise trains) and he calls me and describes what he’s doing and I laugh and I cheer, then I hang up and vomit in a bucket. He’s training pretty hard right now. “

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are back Impossible mission Alum Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor sleep), Simon Pegg (Ready, player one), Ving Rhames (pulp fiction), Vanessa Kirby (Hobbs & Shaw) and Henry Czerny (Ready or Not) together with newcomers Shea Whigham (joker), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Avengers: Infinity War) and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Street)

After the great critical and commercial success of the last two episodes, writer / director Christopher McQuarrie signed a new contract with Paramount to rewrite and direct the next two episodes, and declined other studio offers to continue his longstanding partnership with the Franchise star Tom Cruise continues. Skydance Media, which joined the franchise at the fourth installment, Ghost Protocol, returns to create the next two entries.

The Impossible mission The franchise spans nearly 25 years and six films, starting with modest critical and big box office successes in the first two films, until the lead actor is seen in more explosive and explosive stories Rate, FailWith the highest ratings for both the franchise and action genres, currently rated by critics of Rotten Tomatoes at 97%, and the franchise’s top gross earnings of over $ 790 million worldwide.