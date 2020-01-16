Christopher Tolkien – son of the author J.R.R. Tolkien – dead at 95

January 16 (UPI) – Christopher Tolkien, son of literary giant J.R.R. Tolkien and executor of his estate, who died at the age of 95, the Tolkien Society announced on Thursday.

The World War II veteran, literary scholar and professor at Oxford University published and published his father’s unfinished work from World War II Lord of the rings and Hobbit Creator died from 1973 to 2018.

“We all in the Tolkien Society will be part of the grief over Christopher Tolkien’s death, and we express our condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the entire Tolkien family,” said Shaun Gunner, chairman of the Tolkien Society said in a statement.

“Christopher ‘s commitment to his father’ s work has been published in dozens of publications, and his own work as a scientist in Oxford shows his skill and ability as a scholar. Millions of people around the world will be forever grateful to Christopher for bringing us here brought The Silmarillion. The children of Húrin. The history of middle earth Series and many others. We have lost a titan and it is sorely missing. “

The British section of the HarperCollins publisher said Tolkien had overseen the publication of 24 editions of his father’s works, many of which became international bestsellers.

“Christopher was a 5-year-old editor who caught inconsistencies in his father’s bedtime stories, and was promised by his father Tuppence for every mistake he noticed The Hobbit, As a young man, he wrote manuscripts and drew maps of Middle-earth. When he was appointed officer of the RAF in 1945, his father already called him “my main critic and employee,” the publisher said in a statement.

Amazon Prime working on a new one Lord of the rings TV series that expresses its grief over the news of Tolkien’s death on Twitter.

“Christopher Tolkien’s contributions to the world and Middle-earth are immeasurable. We are so grateful for his passion. He is very much missed,” tweeted the streaming service.