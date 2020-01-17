Christopher Tolkien, the son of the author of “Lord of the Rings”, died at the age of 95

Christopher Tolkien, the son of “The Lord of the Rings”, author J.R.R. Tolkien has died, the Tolkien Society said on Thursday. He was 95 years old.

Tolkien was his father’s literary executor and edited most of the author’s posthumously published works after his death in 1973, including “The Silmarillion”.

However, many fans will also be familiar with Tolkien’s detailed maps of Middle Earth, the location of the “Lord of the Rings” series, to which readers have referred over the years as they searched with Hobbit Frodo Baggins the destruction of the one were rings.

“Christopher’s commitment to his father’s works has been published in dozens of publications, and his own work as an academic at Oxford shows his ability and skill as a scholar,” said Shaun Gunner, chairman of the Tolkien Society, in a statement. “We lost a titan and it will be sorely missed.”

Christopher Tolkien was born in Leeds, England on November 21, 1924 and grew up in Oxford. According to the Tolkien Society, he joined the Royal Air Force during World War II and was based in South Africa.

He was himself an accomplished academic at the Tolkien Society and a lecturer at the University of Oxford.

But Tolkien was best known for being the outstanding expert on his father’s work and the tradition that accompanied him.

After his father’s death, Christopher Tolkien began working on his father’s manuscripts and helped publish “The Silmarillion,” which traces the origins of Middle-earth and its people. It was only in 2018 that he published further Tolkien stories.

“Tolkien studies would never be what they are today without Christopher Tolkien’s contribution,” said scientist Dimitra Fimi in the Tolkien Society statement. “From the release of” The Silmarillion “to the huge task of giving us the” History of Middle-earth “series, he exposed his father’s great vision of a rich and complex mythology.”