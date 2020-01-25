Chromatics share dreamy new single ‘TOY’

Chromatics have returned with a gorgeous new single, “Toy”. You can listen to the title below.

The single is available in three different versions: “TOY”, “TOY (On Film)” and “TOY (Instrumental)”.

Chromatics wrote: “It’s about forgetting someone you’re still in love with, even though they treat you like an object. I’m not your toy.”

You can listen to the new track here:

The single follows the band’s surprising release last year, “Closer To Gray”; A deluxe version of the album is now also available for streaming.

The album was the first full-length album in seven years, followed by 2012 ‘Kill For Love’. The album released through Italians Do It Better contained 12 tracks, including “The Sound Of Silence”, “Twist The Knife” and “Through The Looking Glass”.

In 2018, Chromatics ” Johnny Jewel surprise released another album, ‘Themes For Television’, on the occasion of Twin Peaks: The Return’s one year anniversary.

“I was busy recording what Windswept was going to be like for about a year when I heard David was shooting season three,” said Jewel at the time. “It’s been a year since Chromatics appeared in the roadhouse. With a crumbling memory through the haze of the TV snow, I wanted to look behind the red curtain. “

“The project started with an acoustic examination of the sounds I heard in my nightmares. I wanted to find my way out of the labyrinth by focusing on beauty, not fear – as the broken sunrise looks like in a dream. “

This summer Chromatics will perform at the All Points East and Primavera Festival.