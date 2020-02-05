Chrome starts blocking intrusive ad formats in short form videos

Google’s recent advertising swap has expanded to include videos. The Chrome browser will soon block mid-roll and other ad formats for short-form videos.

Google adheres to a new standard of the Coalition for Better Ads, which applies to videos with a maximum duration of eight minutes on the desktop, on the mobile web and in the in-app.

The standard filters mid-roll ads, pre-roll ads and other pods from 31 seconds that cannot be skipped after five seconds, as well as display ads that are in the middle third of the video player or make up 20%. or more of a video.

The standard takes effect on August 5.

“Chrome will extend user protection and stop showing all ads on websites in each country that repeatedly show these annoying ads,” said Google product manager Jason James in a blog post.

It is important that the standard also applies to YouTube, which recently generated advertising revenue of USD 15 billion.

Chrome, which accounts for around 70% of the US browser market, is adjusting the experience with video ads less than a month after the announcement that third-party cookies will expire, which will seriously damage digital marketers.

While the decision to opt out of third-party cookies was more about privacy concerns, blocking intrusive video ads is said to improve browser usability by introducing best practices, said Matt Barash, director of strategy and business development at AdColony.

“Certain adtech companies promoting browser-based, effective, non-standard formats will be penalized by this announcement,” he said.

AdColony is a member of the Coalition for Better Ads. Other members are Facebook, Unilever, News Corp and GroupM.

“GroupM has incorporated the Better Ads Standards into the inventory quality assessment process so that our customers around the world can advertise more effectively in brand safe environments,” said Joe Barone, managing partner of Brand Safety Americas at GroupM.

“The Better Ads Standards are an important tool for brands and publishers who want to build trust and deepen relationships with their audience because they reflect consumer preferences.”

Smaller publishers – or those who want to quickly achieve quarterly goals with invasive video ads – may also be affected by the Coalition for Better Ads decision.

“This speaks for a larger movement that is cleaning up digital advertising,” said Andrew Serby, senior vice president of marketing at Zefr, a company that helps brands advertise on YouTube.

“Google takes responsibility here, which is good for consumers and brands, but is annoying for some of the companies that depend on basic services, the public and rich media providers and mainly create a disruptive and cheap digital space.”