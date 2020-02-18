[Chronology of Trump’s changing justifications for the murder of Soleimani | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran]

%MINIFYHTMLeb7e9bca118fa542d4da6c5756cd921311%

The White House added to its list of justifications in constant evolution to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani last week when in a memo addressed to Congress, he did not specifically cite the “imminent threat,quot; that the Trump administration had previously said the general Iranian raised in justifying his January attack.

On a legally binding note, the White House told Congress that Trump “directed,quot; the attack that killed Soleimani “in response to a series of increasingly intense attacks in Iran and Iran-backed militias against the forces and interests of the United States in the previous month. Middle East. “

The unclassified memo continued: “The purposes of this action were to protect United States personnel, deter Iran from conducting or supporting new attacks against United States forces and interests, degrade the ability of Iranian militias and the Quds Force to carry out attacks and put an end to the strategic escalation of attacks by Iran. “

Although the notice refers to the threat of “more attacks,quot;, the memo does not mention and does not give evidence of the “imminent attacks,quot; that the Trump administration initially gave as a justification for killing Soleimani.

The memo “directly contradicts the president’s false claim that he attacked Iran to prevent an imminent attack against US personnel and embassies,” said Democrat Eliot Engel, president of the state of the House of Foreign Affairs Committee in a statement in response to the Trump administration’s announcement.

“The administration’s explanation in this report does not mention any imminent threat and shows that the justification the president offered to the American people was false, plain and simple,” Engel added.

The changing justifications of the Trump administration have been criticized by politicians, including those within the president’s own party.

Last week, the Republican-led Senate passed a resolution that would limit Trump’s ability to take more military action against Iran without congressional approval. Eight Republicans joined the Democrats to approve the measure after criticism from lawmakers that the administration had offered little intelligence to justify the murder of Soleimani, an action that many feared would lead to total war.

The Trump administration did not notify Congress before killing Soleimani, and subsequent intelligence reports with the legislator, a deeper explanation to eight Senate and House leaders on January 7 and less detailed briefings with the other members of the House and Senate on January 8. – He did little to dispel concerns that the administration had not shown that a specific threat was imminent.

How pressing any threat was really important to the national and international legality of the attack.

In the United States, the use of military force must be approved by Congress. However, there are several warnings that offer the president discretionary freedom, especially when it comes to self-defense, enshrined in the United States Constitution. The resolution of the Powers of War of 1973 sought to restrict part of that presidential power, but those restrictions were extended again by virtue of the resolutions of the Powers of War following the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States.

The president and government officials, in the weeks after the strike, have been vague, inconsistent and sometimes contradictory when talking about the intelligence surrounding the attack. That opacity has even extended to the description of the administration of US casualties following Iran’s retaliatory attack against an Iraqi military base that houses US troops: first, Trump said there were no injuries. Subsequently, the army said 11 American soldiers were being treated for what the president dismissed as “headaches.” That number soon shot at 34, then at 64, before the army announced that 109 soldiers were finally diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injuries.

“(The administration) & # 39; spreading information & # 39; is almost an exaggeration,” Glenn Carle, a former deputy national intelligence officer, told Al Jazeera. “What they have done is respond to pressure with momentary comments and conceals.”

Aaron David Miller, a leading member of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, described the administration’s messages after the attack as “sadly inadequate.”

“We are all wandering in the dark here,” Miller told Al Jazeera.

“They have not really presented a case in a convincing way to justify why they had to do this now,” said Miller, who “has raised a number of serious questions about the administration’s motives.”

Hezbollah supporters show signs of General Qassem Soleimani, indicating how his murder intensified tensions with regional enemies (File: Maya Alleruzzo / Daylife)

However, the confusing disclosure of information “does not mean that all his argument (in favor of the strike) has been incorrect,” said Michael AlHanlon, principal investigator of foreign policy at the Brookings Institution, to Al Jazeera, “just that they should have done,quot;. he explained the nature of his evidence and his analysis, including the enormous uncertainties. “

But the administration’s changing justifications and its refusal to present evidence publicly have left legislators with more questions than answers. They are now preparing to ask those questions to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee later this month.

“The administration has disguised this issue for long enough. The decision to kill Soleimani increased tensions with Iran and risked a war with Iran that the American people do not want and that Congress has not authorized,” he said. Engel “This spurious explanation, after the facts, will not work. We need answers and testimonies, so I hope that Secretary Pompeo testifies before the committee in an open session on February 28.”

As lawmakers seek more answers, here is a timeline of the Trump administration’s changing justifications.

January 3: & # 39; Imminent and sinister attacks & # 39;

Shortly after Soleimani, along with Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was killed on January 3 and January 2 in the US. In the US, while leaving the Baghdad International Airport, the Trump administration made its first comments about the attack.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” the Department of Defense said in a statement, adding that the Iranian general had been behind the December 27 attack. against an Iraqi military base that killed an American civil Contractor.

The statement (published on January 2 in the United States) added: “This attack was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.”

Trump then tweeted: “General Qassem Soleimani has killed or seriously injured thousands of Americans for a prolonged period of time, and was conspiring to kill many more … but he was caught!”

“I should have taken it out many years ago!”

General Qassem Soleimani has killed or seriously injured thousands of Americans for a prolonged period of time, and was conspiring to kill many more … but he was caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people, including the recent large number … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

Trump on January 3 also addressed journalists for the first time after the assassination of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, saying that Soleimani was “plotting imminent and sinister attacks against US diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and finished it. “

That night, on CNN, Pompeo echoed the sentiment, saying that the general was “actively conspiring in the region to take action, a great action, as he described it, that would have put dozens at risk if not hundreds of American lives.” .

“We know it was imminent. This was an intelligence-based evaluation that fueled our decision-making process,” he said.

Trump makes comments after the US military murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq (File: Tom Brenner / Reuters)

January 5: & # 39; Notification to Congress & # 39;

In the midst of some lawmakers’ anger that Congress had not been notified of the strike, Trump tweeted on January 5: “These media publications will serve as a notification to the United States Congress that if Iran attacks anyone or objective of the United States, United States quickly and completely counterattack, and perhaps disproportionately.This legal notice is not mandatory, but it is given nonetheless!

The tweet seemed to be the president’s attempt to satisfy the War Powers Act of 1973, which requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of any military action.

In response, the House Foreign Affairs Committee tweeted: “This media publication will serve as a reminder that war powers reside in Congress under the United States Constitution. And that you should read the War Powers Act And that you are not a dictator. “

This media publication will serve as a reminder that the war powers reside in Congress under the United States Constitution. And that you should read the War Powers Law. And that you are not a dictator. https://t.co/VTroMegWv0 – House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) January 5, 2020

Pompeo also told the NBC Meet the Press program that the “imminent threat,quot; was never “one thing … It’s collective. It’s a complete situational awareness of risk and analysis.”

January 6: “It was imminent, and it was very, very clear in scale, scope,quot;

At a press conference on January 6, Army General Mark Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, refuted what he described as critical accusations that the intelligence that led to the attack was “very thin.”

“(The Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper) and I saw that intelligence. And I will be happy when the right time comes in front of the appropriate committees and any other person, through history and everyone. I will keep the intelligence I saw, that “That was compelling, it was imminent, and it was very, very clear in scale, scope,” Milley said.

“Did he say exactly who, what, when and where? No. But he was planning, coordinating and synchronizing major combat operations against US military forces in the region and it was imminent.” “Those of us who were involved in making decisions about it would have been guilty of negligence with the American people if we had not made the decision we made.”

January 7: & # 39; Exquisite & # 39;

A day later, on January 7, Esper gave a classified briefing to the so-called “Band of Eight,quot; that includes Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, president of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader of the House Kevin McCarthy, as well as classifying Democrats and Republicans from the intelligence committees of both houses.

In advance, Esper described the intelligence that led to the attack as “exquisite,” a term in spy language that generally refers to sophisticated recognition that includes accurate movement records or communications.

Lawmakers did not comment on the classified briefing.

Pompeo said at a press conference on January 7: “If you’re looking for imminence, you don’t need to look beyond the days that led to the attack on Soleimani.”

January 8: “degrading the Constitution,” say lawmakers

Hours after Iran responded with reprisal attacks against two Iraqi bases that house US troops, officials informed the House and Senate about the intelligence that led to the attack that killed Solemani.

While most Republicans say the briefing was satisfactory, Republican Mike Lee called it “absolutely insane,quot; and the “worst briefing,quot; about military action he has seen in his nine years as a Senate.

“They had to leave after 75 minutes while they were in the process of telling us that we need to be good boys and girls and run and not discuss this in public,” Lee said.

“I find it insulting and degrading to the Constitution of the United States,” he said.

The briefing on January 8 led Lee and Republican Senator Rand Paul to support the resolution of the Senate Powers of War on Iran. Six other Republicans later joined them to support the bill.

US Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul leave a classified US National Security Information session on the Soleimani attack. (File: Tom Brenner / The Associated Press)

January 9: “We do not know exactly when and where,quot;

At a White House event on January 9, Trump said he chose to kill Soleimani “because they wanted to blow up our embassy (Baghdad).”

“We also did it for other reasons that were very obvious. Someone died, one of our military died,” Trump said, in an apparent reference to the civil contractor killed on December 27.

Later in the day, Mike Pompeo, appearing on the Fox News channel, said officials who did the congress briefing did a “dynamite job,quot; and accused critics of “using this as a political ax to grind.” .

Pompeo reiterated that the attacks were “imminent,” adding: “We don’t know exactly when, and we don’t know exactly where … But it was real.”

“There was a real opportunity here and there was a real need here. We made the right decision. The president made the right decision.”

US soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile reached the Ain al-Assad air base in Iraq. (File: John Davison / Reuters)

January 10: “I think there would have been four embassies,quot;

Pompeo, when pushed by reporters at a White House briefing on January 10, said the attacks could be “imminent,quot; without necessarily knowing exactly when and where they would happen: “Those are completely consistent thoughts. I don’t know exactly what minute “. We do not know exactly what day it would have been executed. But it was very clear: Qassem Soleimani himself was planning a large-scale broad attack against American interests. And those attacks were imminent. “

During an interview with Fox News later in the day, Trump said: “I can reveal that I think there would have been four embassies. And I think Baghdad probably already started.”

He added: “But Baghdad would certainly have been the leader. But I think there would have been four embassies, they could have been military bases, they could have been many other things too. But it was imminent and, suddenly, he was gone.”

January 11: “There is no evidence of imminent attacks against four embassies,” say Democrats

Democrats who attended the broader congressional briefings said there had been no information about the threats to four embassies.

“Let’s be clear: if there was evidence of imminent attacks against four embassies, the Administration would have said so in our briefing on Wednesday. They did not,” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy tweeted on January 11. “Then, Fox News reaches a higher level of informational meetings than Congress … or … wait … there was no such imminent threat.”

Let’s be clear: if there was evidence of imminent attacks against four embassies, the Administration would have said so in our briefing on Wednesday. They did not. Therefore, Fox News receives reports of a higher level than Congress … or wait … there was no such imminent threat. – Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 10, 2020

January 12: “I didn’t see one (specific intelligence) regarding four embassies,quot;

Adam Schiff, who appeared on the CBS Face the Nation program, said it was not discussed in the Gang of Eight briefings that “these are the four embassies being attacked.”

Upon appearing on the same program, Defense Secretary Esper said he “did not see,quot; intelligence that indicated that four embassies were being attacked, and instead thought the president was conveying his belief that “they could have been,quot; attacked.

“I did not see one (specific intelligence) with respect to four embassies. What I am saying is that I share the President’s opinion that my expectation was probably that they would go after our embassies. Embassies are the most prominent display of American presence in a country “said Esper on January 12.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper contradicted the president’s statements about the Soleimani attack (File: Evan Vucci / The Associated Press)

January 13: “It really doesn’t matter,quot;

in a cheep On January 13, Trump reaffirmed that Soleimani’s threat was “imminent,” but added, “It really doesn’t matter because of its horrible past!”

Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr told reporters that Soleimani was a “legitimate military target,quot; and that the attack was a “legitimate act of self-defense.”

While Barr said there was “intelligence,quot; of an imminent attack, he added: “I think this concept of imminence is a kind of red herring … I think that when it comes to a situation where there are already ongoing attacks, you know that there is a campaign that involves repeated attacks against US targets, I do not think there is a requirement frankly to know the exact time and place of the next attack. And that was certainly the position of the Obama administration when it criticized the leaders of terrorist organizations. ” .

The red herring here is from Bill Barr. When there is a campaign that involves repeated attacks against US targets, then there is no excuse for the administration not requesting a congressional authorization, as required by the Constitution. Otherwise, imminence is required. https://t.co/4klbkPymaI – Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 13, 2020

Critics said Barr’s comments underlined the administration’s change to emphasize a general, versus specific, threat posed by Soleimani.

“The red herring here is from Bill Barr. When there is a campaign that involves repeated attacks against US targets, then there is no excuse for the administration not requesting a congressional authorization, as required by the Constitution. Otherwise, it is required imminence,quot;. “, Michigan independent congressman Justin Amash tweeted.

January 14: “It is vital for the American public to know,” say Democrats

Nine Democratic senators demanded a new briefing classified in a letter addressed to the Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on January 14.

“It is vital for the American public to know if intelligence is being tampered with or misrepresented by their government to justify the murder of a foreign official,” the nine Democrats wrote in a letter addressed to Joseph Maguire, the director of national intelligence.

January 17: “Prepared to use all legal means,” say Democrats

On January 17, Representative Eliot Engel, Democratic president of the House Committee of Foreign Affairs Committee, scheduled a public hearing with Pompeo on Wednesday, January 29, which reportedly has been rescheduled for later in February.

“This hearing addresses the most important issues that our country and Congress are dealing with, including the use of force. Therefore, I consider your testimony to be extremely important and I am prepared to use all legal means to guarantee your assistance. “said Engel. He wrote to Pompeo.

Engel had previously tried to schedule a hearing on January 14, but Pompeo did not appear. Engel had also previously threatened to quote Pompeo.

Senator Tim Kaine meets with colleagues after Iran’s war powers bill is passed in the Senate (File: J Scott Applewhite / The Associated Press)

January 18: “Then, suddenly, boom,quot;

Trump gave a minute-by-minute report of the strike that killed Soleimani in remarks to a reelection and a fundraising dinner of the Republican National Committee in the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida on January 18, according to audio obtained by CNN.

In his more detailed comments on the strike so far, Trump recounted the scene while monitoring the attacks from the White House Situation Room when Soleimani was killed.

“They are together, sir,” Trump said, military officers told him. “Sir, they have two minutes and 11 seconds. Without emotion. & # 39; Two minutes and 11 seconds of life, sir. They are in the car, they are in an armored vehicle. Sir, they are approximately one minute old, sir. Thirty seconds. Ten, 9, 8 … & # 39; “

“Then, suddenly, boom,” he said. “& # 39; They’re gone, sir. Cutting & # 39;”.

“I said & # 39; where is this guy? & # 39;” Trump continued. “That was the last thing I knew about him.”

In the audio, according to the news channel, Trump did not repeat that Soleimani was an imminent threat.

Trump said Soleimani was “saying bad things about our country,quot; before the attack, which led to his decision to authorize his murder.

“How much of this shit do we have to listen to?” Trump asked in the audio: “How much are we going to hear?”

February 14: & # 39; E scaling series of attacks in the previous months & # 39;

In a notice to Congress, the Trump administration presented what it described as its legal framework for the attack on Soleimani, saying it was authorized by both the Constitution and the 2002 Authorization for the use of military force against Iraq. The note also defended the legality of the attack under international law, saying that even without the threat of a future attack, the murder was still justifiable as a self-defense.

He did not directly mention the imminent threat that was used as an early justification.

While the notice “directly contradicts,quot; the administration’s claim that the attack was intended to thwart an imminent attack, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Engel, also called the invocation of the “absurd,quot; Iraq war resolution of 2002 by the administration.

“The 2002 authorization was approved to deal with Saddam Hussein. This law had nothing to do with Iran or Iranian government officials in Iraq. Suggesting that 18 years later this authorization could justify the murder of an Iranian official extending the law far beyond what Congress has planned, “said Engel.

He added that he “expected,quot; Pompeo to testify at a hearing on February 28.