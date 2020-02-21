[chsaa-condition-wrestling-match-first-working-day]

%MINIFYHTML509234cb71a2131aa11307e376e0726311%

%MINIFYHTML509234cb71a2131aa11307e376e0726312%

The first day of the CHSAA 2020 state wrestling tournament commenced on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Pepsi Centre in downtown Denver. Athletes competed in preliminaries on Thursday just before the quarterfinals on Friday with the Parade of Champions commencing at six: 30 p.m. Saturday.