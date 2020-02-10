TESTAMENT Singer Chuck Billy talked to Australia’s Heavy about the band’s upcoming album, “Titans of Creation”which will be released on April 3 Nuclear explosion, The long awaited sequel to the 2016 album “Brotherhood of the Snake” was produced by Billy and guitarist Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios Co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for mixing and mastering the album. Eliran cantor stepped forward to create artwork for the cover of this release.

“I think it’s probably one of our best work we’ve ever done.” feed said (listen to audio below). “I would say the record may sound better than ever. I don’t know what it was. Maybe we all worked a little bit closer together and spent a bit more time together (working on the album); that was probably something to do with it. But it feels really good. The record came out really good. “

Asked about the musical direction of the new TESTAMENT Effort, feed said: “It is definitely fast. It is definitely a Thrash record – with melody. I gave the vocals a melody. Eric and the boys write fast, thrashy (music) with a lot of double bass, but I still wanted to keep my melody, still a groove. It’s really thrashy, but it still has snags – it still has something that catches your eye. We are looking forward to it. “

TESTAMENT has teamed up with EXODUS and DEAD ANGEL to the “The bay strikes back in 2020” European Tour. The walk started on February 6th in Copenhagen (Denmark) and ends on March 11th in Hanover (Germany) in 25 cities.

Last week, TESTAMENT announced a North America tour in spring 2020. The 30-day hike starts in Phoenix on April 20 and ends in Austin, Mexico and Toronto before ending in Anaheim on May 28 THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER. Municipal wastes and MESHIAAK,



