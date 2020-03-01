chuck-d-threatens-to-kick-taste-flav-out-of-community-enemy-after-his-bernie-sanders-criticism

Public Enemy‘s Chuck D has strike out at his bandmate Flavor Flav pursuing Flav’s outburst at Senator Bernie Sanders.

It was not too long ago introduced that General public Enemy would be executing at a rally for the presidential hopeful this weekend, although on the announcement, Flav revealed that it was only Chuck D that would be performing.

Flav then introduced a stop and desist letter (attained by Spin), accusing the Sanders campaign of employing the Public Enemy title and “likeness, picture and trademarked clock in marketing materials” devoid of his permission.

Chuck D has now responded to the statements, offering his bandmate an ultimatum. “Flavor chooses to dance for his revenue and not do benevolent function like this,” Chuck reported in a assertion to HipHopDX. “He has a yr to get his act alongside one another and get himself straight or he’s out.”

Chuck’s law firm extra: “From a lawful standpoint, Chuck could execute as Public Enemy if he ever wanted to he is the sole operator of the Public Enemy trademark. He at first drew the brand himself in the mid-80’s, is also the imaginative visionary and the group’s principal songwriter, getting created Flavor’s most unforgettable lines.”

Chuck D performs live

In Taste Flav’s cease and desist letter, he added that the Sanders marketing campaign established “a phony narrative” in stating that General public Enemy would be supporting the senator.

“Sanders has promised to ‘Fight the Power’ with hip hop icons Community Enemy – but this Rap Icon will not be performing at the Sanders Rally,” the letter reads. “To be obvious Flav and, by extension, the Corridor of Fame hip hop act General public Enemy with which his likeness and title have turn out to be synonymous has not endorsed any political prospect in this election cycle and any recommendation to the opposite is plainly untrue. The ongoing publicizing of this grossly deceptive narrative is, at a minimum, careless and irresponsible if not deliberately deceptive.”

Chuck D and Taste Flav. Credit history: Kevin Winter season/Getty Pictures

Go through the entire letter under:

Re: Producing Division in just General public Enemy via Appropriation of Likeness

Senator Sanders,

We have been retained to characterize the interests of William Drayton p.k.a. Flavor Flav concering recent bogus reporting of Community Enemy’s endorsement of the Bernie Sanders marketing campaign as very well as the unauthorized use of his likeness, image and trademarked clock in marketing materials circulated by the campaign and its network of on line operatives in help of Bernie’s future rally.

We have develop into informed that Flavor’s bandmate and General public Enemy co-creator, Chuck D, has endorsed Bernie Sanders’ candidacy for President and programs to execute at an upcoming Sanders Rally. Though Chuck is unquestionably free to express his political views as he sees healthy – his voice alone does not talk for Community Enemy. The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a efficiency by Community Enemy. People who actually know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy with out Flavor Flav.

It seems the Sanders campaign has been information to sit back and let the media to promote a fake narrative to the American people. Sanders has promised to “Fight the Power” with hip hop icons General public Enemy – but this Rap Icon will not be doing at the Sanders Rally. To be very clear Flav and, by extension, the Hall of Fame hip hop act Community Enemy with which is likeness and name have develop into synonymous has not endorsed any political prospect in this election cycle and any recommendation to the contrary is plainly untrue. The ongoing publicizing of this grossly deceptive narrative is, at a minimum amount, careless and irresponsible if not intentionally deceptive.

Flav is achieving out, not in the spirit of division, but for the sake of unity in the hope of preserving the integrity of the General public Enemy Motion and the religion and have confidence in his tens of millions of enthusiasts about the entire world have put in him. Over additional than 30 yrs in the community highlight – no matter if on tv or radio – Flav has generally delivered his reliable self. That authenticity compels him to speak out to assure voters are not misled and that Public Enemy’s tunes does not come to be the soundtrack of a pretend revolution.

This is hardly the initially time the establishment has tried using to outline Flav and Public Enemy. They claimed he and his bandmates were drug dealing gang customers – they weren’t. They have been artists employing their music and system to battle injustice, advocate for their community and strive for fact and transparency against an institution which needed to preserve people in the dark. With music like 911 is a Joke Combat The Electrical power Harder Than You Assume and Do not Feel The Hype Taste Flav and General public Enemy did not just chat about revolution – they began a person that brought about real long lasting systemic change. The Public Enemy Movement are not able to enable its cultural id, likeness and life’s perform to be misappropriated by political operatives in guidance of a fictional revolution – Really don’t Believe The Hoopla!

It is regrettable that a political campaign would be so careless with the creative integrity of these kinds of iconoclastic figures in American tradition. Sanders promises to signify everyman not the guy still his grossly irresponsible handling of Chuck’s endorsement threatens to divide Public Enemy and, in so doing, permanently silence one of our nation’s loudest and most enduring voices for social adjust. Potentially Sanders didn’t intend to sow these irreconcilable distinctions but, by and by means of his disregard for the fact, he has nevertheless. If Bernie allows this misleading advertising and marketing to carry on without evidently correcting the messaging to reflect the correct nature of this endorsement which need to precisely read: “Chuck D of Public Enemy” – Senator Sanders will himself have performed a aspect in whitewashing a crucial chapter in American Record.

Bernie, his name is Taste Flav and he does NOT approve your information!

Back again in 2016, prior to Donald Trump getting workplace, Taste Flav stated that he felt Trump could probably do well as President.

“I’m not truly the politician of the team,” Flav reportedly reported, including: “There’s a good deal of individuals chatting a whole lot of shit about Trump, but guess what? He’s winning. The guy is successful. I ain’t gonna lie, but pay attention, the United States has been ran a selected way for many years and decades and many years. You under no circumstances know: Perhaps Trump could quite possibly do some thing. It’s possible he might phase in business and do one thing. I’m not heading to doubt him.”