Chuck Esposito, born in Chicago, loves books

LAS VEGAS – The kick-off had just started. Chuck Esposito turned his eyes away from the wondrous crowd of Caesar’s Palace sports books to scan the computers behind the counters and triple check all operations. “To make sure everything was okay,” he said, “everything is locked.”

A low rumble began.

“Like a jet engine. . . only louder and louder and louder, “said Esposito. “” I turned and said, “Holy you know what. He scores a TD! “From an industrial point of view, it was not a good thing for us.”

Devin Hester, the rapid rookie of the Bears, had just struck 92 yards in Miami Gardens, Florida and returned the opening Super Bowl XLI kick against the Colts for a touchdown.

For a native and local sports fan who accidentally manned a function behind the counter of a Las Vegas sports book in Chicago on 4 February 2007, the big paradoxes of that day still resonate.

Esposito was delighted with his bears who started with such a flair, but he knew that many proposition bets on Hester and a kick-return for a score would affect the bottom line of his house. It turned out that the Colts won 29-17, and the store would make its usual profit in an NFL title game.

“There were a number of props tied to Hester,” he said in his office at Sunset Station, the building in the southeastern corner of the valley whose sports book he has been running since 2011. “The gamblers did well on those props.”

Hester, at most casinos in the area, had about 20-1 chances to kick off the end zone, at any time, against the Colts. To score the first touchdown of the game, the odds were between 50-1 and 60-1 in the city, confirmed several book directors.

Tom Barton, a lifelong Bears fan and handicapper gambler in upstate New York, thought about Hester’s heroism about 10 days ago when he bet on Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman with 22-1 chances to score the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIV Miami Gardens against the 49ers.

In the regular season and play-offs, Hardman only returned one of a combined 57 kick or point for a TD. But Barton, 43, also believes that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can throw a deep one at Hardman, who has six TD receptions. That multifaceted threat, says Barton, represents value.

FRIDGE ICES PROP

Hester, Hardman, chances, parlays, teasers. . . all this will forever fascinate Esposito, a 57-year-old veteran of the sports betting industry whose exuberance looks like he is still the 22-year-old student who has just started writing sports bets, part-time, on the sand.

Best job in the world, Esposito said, being able to talk about sport every day. He is tireless as he strolls through his Sunset Station book, chatting with regulars and tourists about the numbers on the tote board, teams sliding, players sitting on a roll.

However, Esposito has much more to offer than his enthusiastic way of sleeping with a punter who has lost a few pounds or his appealing, relentlessly positive personality that makes him loved by everyone he meets.

He’s damn good at his job.

At the Sands, where the Venetian now stands, Art Manteris hired him for that first position when Esposito was still studying hotel management and broadcast at UNLV. When Manteris moved to launch the extravagant site at the Hilton Las Vegas, whose SuperBook now falls under the Westgate aegis, he took Esposito with him.

Esposito would eventually oversee the book at Caesars. But when he ventured to design and perform a new operation on the Fontainebleau, a transition ritual for seasoned sports book directors from Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal (at the old Stardust) to Jimmy Vaccaro (Mirage), hooks and eyes developed.

The great recession of the late 2000s stung Vegas and the financing of Fontainebleau evaporated. Esposito turned, but subsequent movements to the Tropicana and the Venetian also swirled. “Learning experiences”, Esposito called those episodes. He was able to reunite with Manteris.

As head of the sportsbook activities of the Stations brand with 20 buildings, Manteris works from the Red Rock Resort in Summerlin. On the other side of the valley, Esposito leads Sunset Station and participates in the company’s hub nerve center, has input on point spreads and totals, moves a number half a point, or changes a price, or both, influence parlay cards , influence promotions.

Esposito said that his relationship with Manteris means the world to him: “The fact that he saw something in me as a young guy pushed me. It led me to want to work harder to learn. I couldn’t learn enough from it.

“He told me early on that we all want to win, but you don’t always have control over wins and losses on a daily basis. You have no control over a missed field goal, a clumsy person or someone who is 98 percent a free-throw shooter and both free throws are missing at the end of a game. What you can manage is to stay on top of policies and procedures and ensure that you always look at things and look at the big picture. “

Vinny Magliulo, the experienced oddsmaker at South Point, worked with Esposito at Caesars many years ago.

“We have been friends and colleagues and colleagues,” said Magliulo. “I have a lot of respect for him.”

Manteris, a titanium in the company, dropped the first seed that emerged in this ferocious beast called Super Bowl prop betting when William “The Refrigerator” Perry fascinated the country. He had scored twice during the regular 1985 season, and Manteris set 20-1 opening chances for Perry-score in Super Bowl XX against the Patriots in New Orleans.

Other houses have taken over the action of Manteris. It was reduced to 2-1 during game time and Perry scored in the third quarter. Manteris estimated in his book “SuperBookie” that Caesars lost $ 120,000 to the offer. He wrote: “But how much was the publicity worth?”

“Art’s baby,” said Esposito. “We set it up and they kept betting and betting. We told the senior management: ‘No chance that he will score. No chance. “Of course he scores. Good . . . he fell into the end zone. In the beginning there were long faces on our side of the counter. (We) have lost a considerable amount to that support, and not only at Caesars, throughout the industry.

“We knew very little that the prop gambling would propel where it is today. That made us (say): “Wait a minute, I think we have something here.” That is where it all started. “

THAT IS ENTERTAINMENT

Friends and relatives in and around Park Ridge and Arlington Heights, where Esposito grew up, don’t really call him Mr. Vegas. They often call him Hollywood, or tell him that his Clinique shipment has just arrived, or they say: Cut, more makeup!

It is impossible for him to talk without sounding excited regardless of the subject. He loved broadcasting, so studying at UNLV was a matter of course. But when Manteris long ago asked Esposito to fill in for him to record on television a program called “Pro Line,” in which pro-gamblers Jim Feist, Larry Ness and Chip Chirimbes discussed the lines and games, the student rose.

“We talked about the odds, the numbers,” said Esposito. “The first time I came for the camera, I thought it was great. People say you can hear the passion in my voice. I’m still that guy. Like the first time I walked into a sports book: Wow! “

That voice is heard regularly on various radio programs and podcasts from coast to coast, because Esposito has become a kind of sounding board for the fast-growing legalized industry.

He said that his reaction to the relocation of his family to Las Vegas in the early 1970s, when he was 11 and his father’s employer brought him to the west, was – surprise – nothing but positive. He was enthusiastic and adventurous.

“I actually saw Elvis,” said Esposito. “Fortunately to see many entertainers and to see the explosive growth of Vegas. Many people moved here and I have seen all the phenomenal changes that this city has undergone. “

He went to Valley High School and played all sports, with one curveball.

“Unfortunately, on a good 5-7 day, it was jockey or bust,” Esposito said laughing. “And I was a bit too heavy for the horse.”

He is grateful that his two daughters and son have adopted all Chicago teams as their own. He fiercely supports the Blackhawks and he and older brother Joey, who lives in Southern California, returned to the United Center to watch Stanley Cup playoff games in 2010, ’13 and ’15, all of which resulted in the elimination of the Hawks Kop.

However, another scene makes him pause. The Cubs looked good in 2016, in their second year under skipper Joe Maddon, when something clicked. They reached the World Series. They followed the Indians 3 games to 1 and fought back to force a Game 7.

Chuck and his 11-year-old son, Nicholas, went to see it in an establishment. The Cubs led 5-1. They went home. The Indians made it 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth. Rain fell. . . and in the top of the 10th, the Cubs took an 8-6 lead and held out for the 8-7 victory. The drama lasted 4 hours, 28 minutes to play, a single heartbeat for some who had waited decades for this moment.

Nicholas glanced at his doll: “It looks like you’re crying a little.”

“Son,” said Chuck Esposito, “you have no idea what you have just experienced.”