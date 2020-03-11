Chuck Schumer faces ethical complaints for threatening SCOTUS trials

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is facing multiple ethics claims over threatening Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch with the steps of a high court.

Schumer told a Reproductive Rights Center rally last Wednesday that both conservative judges will “pay the price” if they vote against choice advocates in a Louisiana abortion law case.

“Over the past three years, women’s reproductive rights have been attacked in a way that we have not seen in modern history. From Louisiana, Missouri, Texas, Republican lawmakers have been fighting women, all women and they are getting fundamental rights, “he warned.” I mean, Gorsuch, I mean, Kavanaugh, you’ve launched the whirlwind and you’ll pay the price. You won’t know what impacted you if you went ahead with these awful decisions. “

After the crackdown on Republicans, the New York Democrat apologized and said “I should not have used the words I did” while conservatives were “outraged” by the statement.

The National Center for Legal Policy has filed complaints against Schumer both in the Senate Ethics Committee and in the New York bar.

“You can believe that regardless of his Brooklyn pedigree, Senator Schumer, a Harvard-educated lawyer, senatorial minority leader and vocal opponent of both Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, had no intention of choosing the exact words. as he turned and aimed at the Supreme Court behind him, to emphasize it further, “is the complaint of the PNLP. “Ultimately, her apology is a lame excuse for inexcusable behavior.”

The Landmark Legal Foundation, chaired by conservative radio presenter Mark Levin, also filed a complaint to the upper chamber’s ethics group on Thursday.

“The Senate must immediately suppress, if not censure, Senator Schumer for his outrageous and dangerous attack on Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh,” the complaint said, alleging that the legislator’s comments could be mistaken. ” misconduct that the Senate may reflect “

In a separate complaint, Attorney Joseph Gioconda wrote to the New York Recovery Committee of the second judicial district: “At the very least, the statements of Attorney / Senator Schumer seem to be improper behavior that reflects their character and proper manner to exercise law in New York. “

Schumer’s remarks have led to a rare rebuke by Supreme Court Judge John Roberts who termed the New York Democrats both “inappropriate” and “dangerous.”

“Judges know that criticism comes to the territory, but such threatening statements from the highest levels of government are not only inadequate but dangerous. All court members will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, in any room whatsoever, “he said.

President Donald Trump also targeted Schumer and called for him to face “severe” punishment.

“This is a direct and dangerous threat to the United States Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested or arrested. Serious action must be taken NOW!” The president tweeted. “There is little worse in a law-abiding civilized nation than a U.S. senator openly seeing and listening to, threatening the Supreme Court or its Courts. This is what Chuck Schumer has just done. to pay a hefty price for it! “

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) last Thursday introduced a motion to censure Schumer, with the support of 14 other Republican senators.

“Senator Schumer acknowledged that threatening statements could increase the dangers of violence against government officials when he stated on June 15, 2017, after an attempt to assassinate several elected members of Congress,” all would be wise reflect on the importance of civility In our policy (N) of actions “and that” the level of annoyance, vitriol and hatred that has seeped into our policy “must be exceeded, resolution.