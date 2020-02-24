chuck-schumer-put-in-above-$eight,600-on-cheesecake-and-honestly?-we-get-it.

CNN/Screenshot

A bombshell report emerged recently that New York Senator and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer put in $eight,638.85 more than 10 decades on Junior’s Cheesecake via his political motion committee (PAC) “Friends of Schumer.”

Now, a person might believe that this sort of a bombshell would be satisfied with denials and condemnation, but no … Schumer fully owned up to this scandalous revelation and for a person simple purpose: Cheesecake is great and loving it is almost nothing to be ashamed of. And he’s right!

Let’s be reasonable right here. This number averages out to a lot less than $72 a month, and that is like, a single and a fifty percent cheesecakes for each month from Junior’s! A comprehensive regular Cheesecake is $43.95 just before taxes and shipping and delivery! Whole disclosure, for the sake of journalistic integrity this reporter seriously thought of ordering a Junior’s cheesecake to be shipped to my property and the only factor that stopped me was the point I’m giving up sweets for Lent.

Very seriously, a cheesecake and alter a thirty day period isn’t just easy to understand, but commendable.

In a press meeting held to tackle the scandal, Schumer confirmed to reporters that certainly, the variety is right and he enjoys to not only try to eat the tasty confection but also offers it as thank you items to supporters, and that is the main rationale Junior’s exhibits up so substantially in the investing by his PAC. He grew up eating Junior’s, which he categorizes as the ideal cheesecake in New York. (Yet again, I can ensure this, getting sampled it lots of instances.)

“I give them as presents. I use them for bets, you know when another person desires to wager some thing, you know for a Brooklyn factor versus a Wisconsin point,” Schumer confessed in a press conference where by he offered some blessed reporters with their very own slices (blessed). “So I say to the New York Post and other people, responsible as charged. I appreciate Junior’s cheesecake. It is the greatest cheesecake in the world.”

As CNN more explains:

Angelo Roefaro, Schumer’s press secretary, on Sunday verified they have bought cheesecakes about the past 10 years and informed CNN the senator “likes any flavor, but plain enables just one to really savor that Junior’s recipe.” Schumer’s office instructed CNN that the dollars made use of to spend for the cheesecakes did not occur from taxpayers.

Schumer stated also that Junior’s is his guilty enjoyment, and to that we say: no guilt desired! The entire world can be a really terrible place and if a politician wishes to thank supporters with delicious cheesecake and delight in it himself – go for it! Are living our truth, Chuck Schumer. Try to eat that cheesecake.

