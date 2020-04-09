Chuck the Duck pulls bunny responsibility in Batavia

When hopes of holding their conventional Easter egg hunt had been dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Batavia Park District employees users arrived up with another thought.

In the spirit of DoorDash, they released “Egg Sprint.”

















































The district presently had loaded countless numbers of plastic eggs with candy and staffers desired to put them to fantastic use and have enjoyment with citizens — all although currently being secure. So they begun contemplating creatively, Director of Neighborhood Recreation Brittany Meyer reported.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Chuck the Duck, the mascot of Hall Quarry Seashore, distribute Easter eggs in residents’ entrance yards and delivered goody luggage to registered households.

It wasn’t really as effortless as it seems to get Chuck’s giant yellow head and significant furry butt in and out of the minivan that was driving him all around town. But it was an effort and hard work that families appreciated.

“This is tremendous adorable, and fully produced their working day,” explained Jodi Bingman, mother of Ella, 5, and Kathryn, 7.

“The park district preferred to preserve the once-a-year Easter egg occasion custom alive and place a smile on kids’ faces,” Meyer said. “My favorite part of my occupation is supplying lifelong reminiscences and encounters for households, and the Egg Sprint is one party that I am going to in no way fail to remember.”

All proceeds from the Egg Dash will be donated to the Batavia Interfaith Foodstuff Pantry.















































