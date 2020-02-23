[Chuck Todd: Bernie Sanders Could Have ‘Crushed the Hopes of a Democratic Establishment Determined to Quit Him’]

Right after New Hampshire, Chuck Todd said that regardless of Bernie Sanders’ victory, “I really don’t understand how Bernie is thought of a frontrunner.”

But now, with Sanders’ major gain in Nevada and developing momentum guiding him Vermont senator, Todd explained this morning, “If there was any question about who the Democratic frontrunner is, Bernie Sanders has set that to relaxation.”

Todd reviewed Sanders’ “smashing” victory and mentioned there is no issue he “crushed it”:

“In short, Sanders crushed it. And in accomplishing so he may well have crushed the hopes of a Democratic establishment desperate to quit him. The enthusiasm between Sanders supporters is matched by trepidation among the other Democrats who fear that Sanders will not only reduce to President Trump, but will just take down the House vast majority and any likelihood of successful again the Senate as effectively.”

You can observe higher than, via NBC.