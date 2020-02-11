Chuck Todd blasted for citing “Brown Shirt” quote on Bernie Bros.

MSNBC Chuck Todd was challenged by the Sanders campaign and amazed by other online critics for reading a conservative columnist’s quote comparing candidate Bernie’s supporters to a “Digital Brown Shirt Brigade”.

On Monday, Meet the Press Daily, Todd discussed the state of the 2020 Democratic primary when he cited a column in The Bulwark by Jonathan V. Last with the title “Bernie Bros and the Internet of the Cattle” with the heading: “What if Bernie Sanders’ Internet mobs are an asset and not a liability?” Most recently, he argued that there is a moral difference between Sanders and Trump supporters. but that their alleged malicious online attacks are tactically the same.

“Jonathan talked about how in The Bulwark today,” Todd began before addressing his guest, the Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus, “Ruth, we’ve all received the Bernie Online Brigade. The following says (Last): With the exception of Donald Trump, no other candidate has anything like this digital brown shirt brigade. The question is, “What if you can’t win the presidency without an online mob?” What if we live where a bullying, large-scale online social media army sees anyone who sticks his head up as an ingredient for success or as a key success factor? “

“I know everyone freaks out because of theirs, but you saw the MAGA rally preparing here,” added Todd. “There are people from three or four states, that’s real. It’s like Bernie.”

“This is a really depressing sentence that you just read,” replied Marcus. “And we saw a bit of it at the State Party democratic dinner on Saturday night, where Pete Buttigieg I was talking about how it’s not – “You can’t always have a revolution” and the Bernie followers there, great purple flashing signs, started singing “Wall Street Pete, Wall Street Pete”. This is the stuff of an ugly elementary school season ahead of us and the prerequisites for a possibly ugly general election campaign. “

Todd’s decision to raise Last’s clear allusion to the Nazis in the discussion sparked an immediate, haunting response from Sanders’ national press officer. Briahna Joyand his campaign spokesman David Sirota, who claimed that MSNBC showed “contempt” for “ordinary people” and that the network was “very scared” of “ordinary voters”. However, they did not notice that Todd Lasts quoted the column.

“What if you can’t win the presidency without an online mob?” – MSNBC appears to be very fearful that ordinary voters, many of whom use the Internet, can actually take part in deciding who wins the presidency pic.twitter.com/nPM5c8DF1n

– David Sirota (@davidsirota), February 10, 2020

“Digital brown shirt brigade.”

This is how the supporters of our Jewish candidate are described on the MSM.

Contempt for ordinary people is really something. https://t.co/Nu6CP9fAMq

– Briahna Solidarity Gray (@briebriejoy) February 10, 2020

Others joined in and urged Todd to reinforce what they saw as a blatantly ahistorical bow against a Jewish candidate.

@Chucktodd warned @AOC last year not to call the concentration camps at our border “concentration camps”. Now he’s quoting someone comparing Bernie supporters to Nazis. It seems like a dangerous time to be so misinformed about the history of the Holocaust: //t.co/P1w7fxXb4r https://t.co/GmBXRk3eO7

– Eli Valley (@elivalley), February 10, 2020

, @ chucktodd on MSNBC was reading a quote from an article about Bernie’s online brigade for brown shirts and I almost broke my car. I had to drive past. This attack is out of order! Bernie Sanders is Jewish and comparing it to Hitler’s brown shirts makes me sick!

– Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) February 10, 2020

Anti-Semitic attack by @chucktodd on MSNBC this afternoon. Terrifyingly scary to see. I think he should apologize for it as a Jew and resign. https://t.co/9HWLPyFkQ3

– Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) February 10, 2020

I’m willing to bet that @chucktodd never has to apologize for comparing supporters of the first Jewish president for the Democratic Party as Nazi brown shirts. deeply worrying anti-Semitism by @MSNBC

– hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 10, 2020

Watch the video above about MSNBC.

Do you have a tip we should know? (Email protected)