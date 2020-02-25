[Chuck Todd Confronts DNC Chair Tom Perez About Bernie Sanders’ Cuba Remarks: Some Dems Seriously Not happy]

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd confronted Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Tuesday around 2020 Democratic presidential election frontrunner Bernie Sanders’ responses about Cuba and Fidel Castro.

“Democrats are grappling with the pretty actual chance that Senator Bernie Sanders will be their party’s eventual nominee,” opened Todd, prior to welcoming Perez, who he reported has “the unfortunate responsibility of obtaining to determine out how to hold this get together united.”

“Let me start out with the Castro responses,” Todd continued, reading out a comment from Sen. Bob Menendenz (D-NJ) which criticized Sanders’ remarks.

“Bob Menendez was even angrier about the remarks themselves about Fidel Castro and the kind of glossing in excess of of the totalitarian nature of that routine. What say you, Mr. Chairman?” Todd requested.

Perez replied, “Well, hear Chuck, I will let Senator Sanders and any candidate who speaks up on an problem talk for on their own on these unique issues, but what I’ll say about this is the Democratic Celebration has been extremely crystal clear in its opposition to authoritarian leaders.”

“This is extremely personal to me, Chuck. My spouse and children came to this region from the Dominican Republic, they had to flee a brutal dictator. They got kicked out, quite frankly. And I just cannot search at, nor can Dominicans search at the Trujillo regime and see anything but an authoritarian leader,” Perez continued. “An authoritarian era where by human rights have been not on the desk, and Cubans and Venezuelans and persons who fled Marcos from the Philippines and somewhere else see it the identical way.”

“I feel what’s really critical from this is to make confident all the candidates travel, whether or not it is Florida, to chat to Venezuelan-Individuals or Dominicans or Cubans and pay attention to people tales, due to the fact people tales are quite identical to my very own story,” the DNC chairman declared, incorporating, “The Democratic Bash has been incredibly obvious in standing up to authoritarian regimes and this president hasn’t.”

“Why he continues to send out really like letters to North Korea is outside of me. Why he proceeds to be Putin’s poodle is over and above me,” Perez concluded. “We’re a lot less safe due to the fact of that.”

