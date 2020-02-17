[chuck-todd-to-biden:-have-you-regarded-that-trump’s-attacks-on-you,-hunter-‘might-have-cost-you’-in-the-race?]

Chuck Todd spoke with Joe Biden on today’s Fulfill the Press and requested him about Ukraine and irrespective of whether the president’s assaults on him and his son worked.

Biden, in chatting about all those assaults, claimed “it to begin with manufactured me angry” and added, “A president has to be capable to forgive, has to be ready to arrive at out. We’ve obtained to pull the region collectively. And so the dilemma has been, you know, how substantially do I allow my irritation demonstrate and how significantly do I target on — simply because in the end it is not about me, Chuck, it’s about the individuals listening.”

Todd brought up Lindsey Graham and questioned, “What sort of violation of your friendship has this been?”

“I went out of my way for Lindsey,” Biden claimed, “and Lindsey recorded items that were so — about what a fantastic man I am. But when I viewed how Lindsey responded less than pressure to John McCain, our mutual pal — John and I went at just about every other hammer and tong, but at his deathbed he requested me to do his eulogy. We were being good friends. He was honorable, he was first rate. It just stunned me that [Graham] did not respond to the attacks on John that were built by this president so viciously.”

He included that he’s “disappointed.”

Todd then questioned, “Have you thought about the point that the president is campaigning in opposition to you and your son may have been powerful? That it could have price you Iowa, may possibly have value you New Hampshire? Has that crossed your brain?”

“It has,” Biden claimed, “but, you know, I cannot concentrate on that, Chuck. I have acquired to focus on the foreseeable future.”

