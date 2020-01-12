Chucky’s television show is getting a direct bid

Loading...

Fans of Horror will be happy to hear that the upcoming Chucky project has received an order from SyFy. This evolution demonstrates the network’s faith in the project and will increase the enthusiasm of the fans.

The beloved horror franchise has had its ups and downs since its debut in 1988. While the films may have gone off the rails at one point, the 2019 remake was a box office success and showed the audience still loves the Maniac Doll.

Chucky’s move to television looks promising not only because of the deal he just struck with SyFy. Don Mancini, writer of all films and director of three, will serve as showrunner. In addition to managing the first episode, Mancini is teaming up with franchise producer David Kirchner. The men who created the iconic character are in the reign of the series, which is definitely a good sign.

As a television show, Mancini has a lot more room in the plot to play around. He plans to explore several different themes, especially in the background of the soul of the murderous doll. The show will also dive into which bubbles beneath an idyllic facade of the city, a powerful motif in modern America.

A full season of slaughter and spirit is sure to be fun, which will be an improved appearance for many of the franchise’s favorite characters. Look for new SyFy news about the project and its release date!

