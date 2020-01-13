Chungha and Paul Kim announce upcoming collaboration plans

Loading...

Chungha and Paul Kim will release a collaboration song called “Lovesick”!

Earlier, Chungha and Paul Kim posted a black and white photo of the two in school uniforms, sparking curiosity about what could come from the two artists who are known to resume music rankings each time they release new music. . On January 13, the two singers finally revealed information about the collaboration they have been secretly working on since the end of last year.

The upcoming release is the result of a long discussion and the collaboration of the two solo artists who are fans of each other’s music.

“Loveship” is a warm R&B song composed and lyricized by Paul Kim with a vintage keyboard and soft string sounds that will unite beautifully with their harmonies. The song, which will talk about the overwhelming feelings that have gone unnoticed about being friends for so long, is arranged by Joseph K, who arranged Paul Kim’s “Me After You”, “Traffic Light”, and more.

When the song came out, a source from Paul Kim Neuron Music’s agency shared: “As a song on which the two artists spent several months exchanging opinions in order to improve, we hope it is an unexpected new gift for fans. “Chungha’s agency, MNH Entertainment, also” We have determined that the collaboration with Paul Kim would be a good opportunity to give a new kind of stimulus to Chungha’s musical field. “

“Loveship”, the duo produced in collaboration with Neuron Music, MNH Entertainment and Kakao M, will be broadcast on various online music broadcasting sites with the clip on January 21 at 6 p.m. KST.

