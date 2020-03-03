chungha-clarifies-her-manager-did-not-check-good-for-coronavirus

Late past week, Chungha’s agency MNH Leisure discovered that two of their personnel users analyzed favourable for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after returning from a scheduled activity in Italy. On March three, Chungha herself clarified that her supervisor was not one particular of the two team associates who was identified with the virus.

For the duration of her 1000th day debut celebration on V Live, Chungha claimed, “Wasn’t there a report that explained two of my agency’s employees members examined positive? Even prior to that they were being safely and securely in isolation. In truth, it is been really a whilst now. It’s not an exaggeration to say they went into isolation as before long as we returned to Korea. Just as other reviews said, the remainder of the personnel all tested detrimental for the virus.”

She continued, “One report stated that it was confirmed that my manager was integrated in all those two workers users afflicted. That report is untrue. All of the supervisors analyzed negative for COVID-19. The a few managers are all pretty healthy.”

She also mentioned her distaste for the articles naming her supervisor as a person of the affected, declaring, “It feels improper that such experiences arrived out even immediately after the agency launched an formal assertion. I sense a little resentful and damage [because of that].”

Chungha closed off her assertion about the scenario by assuring fans that she and her supervisors are all doing effectively. “Even I’m keeping in my place all day. There are of study course staff members members who are stressing about me, there’s no result in to get worried about me with the afflicted team users. Absolutely everyone, there’s practically nothing to be concerned about, so you should don’t stress.”

Source (1)