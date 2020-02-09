Chungha donates masks for coronavirus prevention to children in need on his birthday

Chungha made a significant donation on her birthday, February 9!

According to ChildFund Korea, Chungha donated 20 million won (about $ 16,800) to the institute to purchase masks for children to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The amount is enough to buy around 10,000 masks.

Chungha, who has always been interested in helping disadvantaged children, shared, “I hope this will help children from low-income families who have trouble finding masks due to the spread of the new infectious coronavirus. I will continue to stay informed so that all children can grow up safe and healthy. “

The institute thanked her, saying, “We will do our best so that Chungha’s warm gift can reach children in low-income families across the country in the form of masks.” The donation will greatly help the children. “

