Chungha Talks About Her Most current Track, Generating The Best Out Of Each individual Instant, And More

Chungha teamed up with Singles for a photograph shoot and job interview the place she talked about her most up-to-date track, getting on as quite a few options as she can, and extra.

On her newest tune “Honestly, I’m Worn out,” (literal title) a ballad keep track of she unveiled in February, Chungha explained, “Our corporation began this ‘new.wav’ project, which was meant for us to test new things we hadn’t completed right before. It was my first time releasing a ballad as the most important track considering the fact that ‘Week,’ the pre-launch observe of my solo debut album, so it was a problem for me.”

Because creating her solo debut in 2017 immediately after getting in the task team I.O.I, Chungha has built a mark for herself as a best Korean woman solo artist, releasing hits like “Roller Coaster,” “Love U,” “Gotta Go,” and “Snapping.” She mentioned, “I usually had a robust urge to do nicely. I would maintain likely by my choreography several times, and I would keep rehearsing until I achieved my restrict of exhaustion. I will carry on to pour all of my endeavours into every option I get.”

Chungha added, “Sometimes, I pour so a great deal of myself into all the things I do that my staff members members or lovers say, ‘What will you do in your next album? What will you do future 12 months!’ But I think that what I do now will be different from what I do up coming 12 months and the year just after that, so I just want to appreciate as substantially as I can. I do not want to miss out on factors that will not occur back again immediately after time passes, so I will continue on approaching every thing with a lot more enthusiasm.”

Chungha’s comprehensive image shoot and job interview with Singles is offered in the April version.

