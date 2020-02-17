[chungha-to-release-new-music-as-section-of-“new.wav”-task]

Chungha is earning her return!

On February 17, MNH Leisure shared that Chungha will be releasing a new album on February 29 as aspect of the company’s “New.wav” undertaking.

The agency explained, “‘New.wav’ brings together the meaning of new music offering rise to a ‘new wave’ in the songs field and the tunes file format wav. By means of this project, MNH Amusement aims for our company artists to additional regularly interact with the general public by various tunes, independent from their typical album releases.” Earlier this thirty day period, BVNDIT released “Cool” as the project’s 1st track.

Chungha will be working with producer Armadillo, who produced Suzy’s “Pretend” and “I’m in Appreciate with Another person Else.” The new music movie will attribute a unique actor who is showing their qualities in a now airing drama.

