chungha’s-agency-releases-assertion-revealing-two-personnel-users-analyzed-positive-for-coronavirus-+-chungha-analyzed-destructive

Chungha’s agency has introduced a statement about the current scenario with two team members testing optimistic for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On March one, MNH Leisure shared the pursuing statement:

Hello. This is MNH Leisure. Our artist Chungha returned residence from a scheduled activity in Italy on January 24. One particular of the team users who accompanied her showed signals of fever and analyzed positive for COVID-19. We immediately made Chungha and all accompanying personnel go into self-isolation and experienced them analyzed. A single additional staff member examined constructive for the virus, and we are getting the appropriate action for it. All the other team customers analyzed destructive, and Chungha also examined adverse on March one. Based on the outcomes of the examination, they will go into self-isolation as asked for by Korea Centers for Illness Regulate and Avoidance. For the sake of protection, all scheduled actions have been canceled for the time currently being, and we will continue on to take the very best achievable actions and deal with [the virus] faithfully. We thank absolutely everyone performing challenging to combat the virus, and we will do our ideal to defend our basic safety and wellness from COVID-19.

88mounting, an American mass media organization, announced via Twitter that Chungha, who experienced been section of the lineup for their Head in the Clouds Pageant in Jakarta, will no for a longer period be executing.

Since of unforseen circumstances, chungha will not be carrying out at head in the clouds Jakarta. 88growing relatives is with you and your group @CHUNGHA_MNHent — 88increasing (@88growing) March one, 2020

