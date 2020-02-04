Church closures, consolidations are coming to South Shore

Four Catholic churches in the South Shore and South Deering district will merge into one in the next five months.

From July 1, the parishes of St. Bride, Our Lady of Heaven, Our Lady of Peace and St. Philip Neri will be merged into one, the Archdiocese of Chicago confirmed Tuesday evening.

St. Philip Neri, 2132 E. 72nd St., becomes the parish church and the school. Parish leaders and members can send suggestions for a new parish to Cardinal Blase Cupich, who will ultimately decide on the new name.

Sources told the Sun Times that, in addition to the South Shore and South Deering closures, further church consolidations would soon take effect in Gage Park and Chicago Lawn.

St. Simon will merge with St. Gall, although neither church will close, sources said. St. Clare will also become a member of St. Rita, although it is unclear when those consolidations would take effect. The Archdiocese declined to comment on those changes Tuesday.

Last November, the Archdiocese announced a new round of parish and school mergers in the city and suburbs, all of which will take effect later this year.

In Norwood Park the parish St. Cornelius and the parish and school St. Thecla go together with the parish St. Tarcissus.

St. Columba in Hegewisch and Mother of God in Burnham, in the suburbs of South America, join St. Florian, also in Hegewisch.

At Lincoln Square, Transfiguration of Our Lord will be combined with St. Hilary, as well as Queen of Angels with St. Matthias.

Our Lady of Tepeyac, St. Roman and Assumption also become a parish in Little Village.