Church continues its mission to feed the hungry regardless of battling arson-connected fires

BATON ROUGE – Even as their church became the goal of an arsonist, officials and congregation users affiliated with Broadmoor United Methodist Church are identified to have out their mission to feed the hungry.

Throughout the week of March 30, structures on Broadmoor Methodist’s assets have been completely devastated by two fires, erasing yrs of recollections.

Regardless of the ensuing issues, church officials are continuing their Red Adhere Together ministry, which was made to provide free food stuff to the community.

Church officials say the software is now growing its nights of free of charge foods to include Mondays and Fridays.

It really is their hope to aid location people affected by task decline or meals shortages because of to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meals are geared up contemporary and served sizzling in to-go packing containers exterior of the setting up although volunteers adhere to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ orders and CDC guidelines for food items service for the duration of this pandemic. A person food is given per human being, on a 1st-come, initial-served basis.

Everyone intrigued in selecting up a meal really should go to 9620 Florida Blvd, Suite 500 in Baton Rouge, LA (this is in the Broadmoor Purchasing Centre, two doorways down from the Hi Nabor Grocery store) every single Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6 p.m.

Church officials say the pink and white Red Adhere Alongside one another indications will be visible, permitting interested types know they are in the correct place.

Click on here for a lot more info.