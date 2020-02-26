[church-to-offer-‘ashes-on-the-street’]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christians will observe the start out of Lent with Ash Wednesday, but if you just can’t make it to church, church will occur to you.

Associates of Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be in Downtown Bakersfield to give ashes on the avenue.

Beginning at 7: 30 a.m., a pastor and some congregants will give ashes close to the county structures on L Road and Truxtun Avenue.

The church started off giving ashes on the road 10 yrs in the past for people today with hectic function schedules.