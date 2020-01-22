Churches fire pastors for mental health reasons

According to a Supreme Court ruling in 2012, churches in the United States have problems with clergy depression.

Chris Beach / Creative Commons

For many believers, a church can be a place of communion and comfort, a place where deep connections can be made and life can be improved. However, an article in the Wall Street Journal looks at the ironic downside – that pastors and other workers who are struggling with depression and other mental health issues may not find such a healing response. In fact, pastors who admit diagnosis of depression could lose their jobs.

You might think that firing someone because of a health problem is illegal. It’s just not for religious institutions. While the law on Americans with disabilities prohibits such behavior, a Supreme Court ruling in 2012 argued that it did not apply to religious leaders. The journal explains:

In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a “ministerial exception” from ADA. “It’s religious freedom,” said Myra Creighton, a Atlanta lawyer who specializes in disability law. “Courts don’t want to start telling churches who they can hire or dismiss.”

The 2012 case, Hosanna-Tabor Church v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, was described by the New York Times as “possibly the most important Supreme Court ruling on religious freedom in two decades”. This particular case could also have further implications for the psychological problems faced by clergy members, but even that has caused much pain and frustration in recent years.

The journal interviewed several ministers and pastors who were fired after revealing struggles with depression. This resulted in a “culture of mental health secrecy in many churches,” according to the article. Some of the stories have tragic ends. It is a disturbing sight where faith and medicine meet – and nobody remains intact.

