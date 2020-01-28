Churchill Downs is looking for menu taste testers for Kentucky Derby

January 28 (UPI) – Churchill Downs Racetrack, home of the Kentucky Derby, announced that it is looking for an “Official Menu Taste Tester” to complete the list of dishes to be offered at this year’s race.

The circuit announced that the first 100 “culinary connoisseurs” who submitted their favorite original derby recipe to the competition’s website will have the chance to become the official menu taste tester of the 146th Kentucky Derby.

The taste tester will be with David Danielson, the race track chef, to sample his wares and complete the horse racing menu on May 2nd.

Danielson rates the submitted recipes based on the criteria of “creativity, ease of preparation and compliance with the derby party theme” to determine the winner. He also receives derby tickets and vouchers for some of the most prestigious restaurants in Louisville.

“The Kentucky Derby is more than just the best two minutes in the sport – it celebrates authentic Kentucky flavors, ingredients and traditions, both in Churchill Downs and across the country, while spectators celebrate at home,” said Danielson. “I look forward to bringing in the culinary know-how of a passionate connoisseur to give this year’s menu and our culinary traditions a special touch.”