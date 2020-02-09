Chvrches and Neneh Cherry are announced as headliners of the Playground Festival

The Scottish Playground Festival announced Chvrches and Neneh Cherry as headliners on Saturday.

The festival will be staged on Saturday August 1st as a homecoming show for Chvrches after their US tour.

“We have worked hard to bring together a first-class lineup of musicians for the Playground Festival 2020, and we are excited to announce CHVRCHES and Neneh Cherry as our Saturday headers,” said festival founder and organizer Brian Traynor.

The festival will take place from July 31st to August 2nd at Rouken Glen Park in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire and will be 45% female.

It happens after a variety of music festivals and conferences around the world have pledged to achieve or maintain gender-equal lineups by 2022.

Other artists in the cast include: Underworld, Leftfield, Nightmares on Wax, The Flaming Lips, The Wailers. More names will be announced shortly.

Secure your tickets for the Playground Festival 2020 here.

In the meantime, Chvrches will support Halsey on a number of dates for their upcoming 2020 tour.

Lauren Mayberry and Co. will accompany the pop star on the first show series that begins in Seattle on June 2. The Scottish synthesizer outfit will appear with Omar Apollo as a special guest until July 5.