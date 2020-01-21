CIA contractors who have developed waterboarding interrogation testify at the 9/11 hearing

An architect of the harsh CIA interrogation program created after the September 11 attacks met with men who were subjected to that treatment on Tuesday and appeared as a witness during a court case who could decide whether important evidence could be used against them in their war crimes. trial.

James Mitchell, a retired air force psychologist and former CIA contractor, testified for the first time in court at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where five men will be tried by a military commission next year for their alleged role planning and aid attacks by all -Qaeda to the US on September 11, 2001.

Mitchell and another psychologist, Bruce Jessen, were contracted by the CIA to develop the interrogation program, including water boarding, intense sleep deprivation, and long-term chains in “stress positions” and is now widely regarded as torture.

Defense lawyers for the five men accused in the attacks have summoned the contractors, who have observed and participated in observations at illegal CIA facilities, as witnesses in an attempt to disqualify the defendants’ statements to the FBI.

Mitchell and Jessen made statements in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of three former prisoners, including one who died in custody. The case was settled in August 2017 for undisclosed conditions and the two former contractors did not testify in court.

Their testimony in Guantanamo is an important milestone in the September 11 war crimes, which have stalled in the pretrial phase since the men were introduced in May 2012.

“This testimony marks a critical moment for reckoning with the torture committed on behalf of the American people,” said ACLU staff officer Dror Ladin. “Mitchell and Jessen, along with US government employees, are responsible for shameful cruelty that the CIA is still trying to cover up.”

Dispute about statements to researchers

Mitchell was expected to be followed in the stand by Jessen. Their testimony is likely to take much of a pre-hearing scheduled to last two weeks.

The defendants include Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, an al-Qaeda agent who portrayed himself as the brains of the September 11, 2001 attacks. All five face the death penalty if convicted of charges including terrorism and nearly 3,000 counts of murder for their alleged role planning and offering logistic support to the hijacker.

According to a 2006 law established by the military commission, all statements must be voluntary to be admitted as evidence, and the government does not attempt to use anything the men said during the CIA custody during the trial.

But the prisoners also gave what prosecutors called “clean” statements to the FBI after they arrived in Guantanamo and were placed in military custody in CIA facilities in September 2006 after a few years.

Lawyers for the five defendants claim that everything the men said in custody had been affected by the torture to which they were exposed in the detention of the CIA.

James Connell, a lawyer for the defendant Ammar al-Baluchi, said he believes the FBI has helped guide some of the men ‘s interrogation while in custody with the CIA.

“Our global goal is to throw away all statements,” Connell said before the hearing.

A Senate investigation in 2014 showed that the interrogation program, designed by Mitchell and Jessen, was used by 39 detainees and did not provide useful information. They received $ 81 million for their work, according to the Senate report.

Mitchell and Jessen previously worked at the Air Force Survival School at Fairchild Air Force Base outside Spokane, Washington, where they trained pilots to prevent imprisonment and to resist interrogation and torture. The CIA hired them to reverse engineer that training to break suspects of terrorism.

They defended their work when the court case was settled and argued that neither contractor allowed or abused prisoners and that the general program had been approved by the government.

Jessen then said in a statement that he and Mitchell were serving their country “at a time when freedom and security were at stake.”

The proceedings in Guantanamo were transferred to various government facilities in the US, including Fort Meade, Md., Where they were viewed by The Associated Press.