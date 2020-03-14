Ciaran Clark set to miss Euro 2020 if it goes forward as planned

Ciaran Clark is very likely to pass up the Euro 2020 finals if the Republic of Ireland qualify and they go forward as prepared after going through ankle medical procedures.

The 30-yr-aged central defender suffered ankle ligament problems throughout Newcastle’s 4- Premier League defeat at Arsenal on February 16 and this week experienced an procedure to tackle the difficulty.

Questioned if Clark would be match should Ireland make it through the participate in-offs and the finals match goes in advance as prepared, Magpies head coach Steve Bruce mentioned: “If they qualify, then I consider it would be unlikely if the Euros ended up to start out on June 11. I just can’t see it. It’s possible, even though.”

SB: “Martin [Dubravka] is of course dissatisfied. He’s going to be lacking for the following thirty day period at the very least. He’s obtained a pressure on his medial ligament in his knee. Ciaran Clark experienced an operation on his ankle two days back way too. They’ve just acquired to get better and we’ll see how they are.” pic.twitter.com/xvQhSsbRm7

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 13, 2020

Clark began Ireland’s 3-1 pleasant victory more than New Zealand in November and was employed as a half-time substitute in the 1-1 attract with Denmark in their last qualifier four times afterwards, his initial appearances for his state in 14 months just after a very good run of variety for his club.

He had presently been ruled out of supervisor Mick McCarthy’s strategies for the scheduled engage in-off semi-closing against Slovakia later on this month.

European football’s 55 member associations have been called to an emergency conference future Tuesday as UEFA considers its solutions amid ideas that the event, which is owing to get underneath way in Rome on June 12, could be postponed till subsequent summer as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Eire are scheduled to travel to Bratislava to meet up with Slovakia on March 26 with the winners going through possibly Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Eire five days afterwards with a ticket for the finals at stake.Newcastle have previously dropped goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to harm (Nick Potts/PA)

The two the Slovakian and Bosnian soccer associations have formally requested the postponement of their ties for the reason that of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Slovakia could be especially disadvantaged must their sport go ahead with numerous associates of the squad participating in their club soccer in Italy, which is in lockdown.