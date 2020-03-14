Ciaran Clark set to skip Euro 2020 if it goes in advance as prepared

Ciaran Clark is most likely to miss the Euro 2020 finals if the Republic of Eire qualify and they go forward as planned following going through ankle operation.

The 30-yr-previous central defender suffered ankle ligament problems throughout Newcastle’s 4- Premier League defeat at Arsenal on February 16 and this week had an procedure to handle the concern.

Asked if Clark would be suit ought to Ireland make it via the participate in-offs and the finals match goes ahead as planned, Magpies head coach Steve Bruce claimed: “If they qualify, then I assume it would be not likely if the Euros have been to start out on June 11. I can not see it. It’s possible, however.”

Clark began Ireland’s 3-1 welcoming victory in excess of New Zealand in November and was made use of as a half-time substitute in the 1-1 attract with Denmark in their closing qualifier 4 times later on, his first appearances for his country in 14 months following a fantastic operate of sort for his club.

He experienced currently been ruled out of supervisor Mick McCarthy’s programs for the scheduled participate in-off semi-closing against Slovakia afterwards this month.

European football’s 55 member associations have been called to an emergency meeting upcoming Tuesday as UEFA considers its choices amid strategies that the event, which is thanks to get less than way in Rome on June 12, could be postponed right until up coming summer time as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ireland are scheduled to travel to Bratislava to satisfy Slovakia on March 26 with the winners going through possibly Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Eire five days later on with a ticket for the finals at stake.

Both the Slovakian and Bosnian soccer associations have formally asked for the postponement of their ties simply because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Slovakia could be especially deprived ought to their activity go in advance with quite a few associates of the squad enjoying their club soccer in Italy, which is in lockdown.

They have now missing very first-decision goalkeeper and Clark’s Newcastle team-mate Martin Dubravka to a knee injuries which will sideline him for a minimum a thirty day period.