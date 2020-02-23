ciclavia-returns-to-los-angeles-to-kick-off-ten-calendar-year-anniversary-period

KABC
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Sunday morning may be a fantastic early morning to get a helmet and a bike.
CicLAvia returns to Los Angeles to kick off its 10-12 months anniversary time.
The 6-mile stretch will open up in South Los Angeles beginning at 9 a.m.
Sunday’s route will travel alongside Central Avenue, Florence-Firestone and Watts right up until 3 p.m.
