CicLAvia returns to Los Angeles to kick off ten-calendar year anniversary period

David Keith
KABC

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Sunday morning may be a fantastic early morning to get a helmet and a bike.

CicLAvia returns to Los Angeles to kick off its 10-12 months anniversary time.

The 6-mile stretch will open up in South Los Angeles beginning at 9 a.m.

Sunday’s route will travel alongside Central Avenue, Florence-Firestone and Watts right up until 3 p.m.

