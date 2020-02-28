Cierra Ramirez Drops Debut Album ‘Over Your Head’ – Hear Now!

Cierra Ramirez has at last dropped her debut album Above Your Head!

The 24-yr-outdated Superior Difficulty actress just shared the ten-keep track of LP, which options a number of manufacturer new tunes.

“I have a combine of feelings appropriate now🥺😭🖤 y’all know that this has taken many years to make, & I’m so so SO grateful that y’all have been so individual & keen to listen to. I hope you enjoy listening to it as considerably as I loved building it…Thank you thank you thank you to everyone who contributed to this album & Thank YOUUUUUU for currently being my boothangs. This is for you🖤,” Cierra wrote on her Instagram.

Over Your Head is readily available on all electronic merchants or can be streamed below…