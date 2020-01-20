Cigar, water pipe owners say that if they cannot sell weed, a new smoke permit makes no sense

Since legal weed became the law of the country in Illinois, hookah lounge owner Mounir Zekkari said he gets phone calls from customers who are curious about whether his BYOB policies apply to their weed, as well as their wine.

“They wonder if they can let it smoke here and we tell them no,” said Zekkari, owner of Arabia Cafe Hookah Lounge at 1046 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Noble Square.

Zekkari said that the vast majority of his customers, most of whom are in their 20s or 30s, bring their own alcoholic beverages when they gather in small groups to share a water pipe. He charges the Imbibers a $ 5 corkage fee and said he could foresee doing something similar to marijuana – but the reimbursement should be higher.

“I think $ 30,” he said. “Because of the smell. I should handle the smell. I’m not sure if all our customers would like that. “

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Arabia Cafe Hookah Lounge owner Mounir Zekkari smokes a water pipe. Matthew Hendrickson / Sun Times

Zekkari said he has a basement that he would consider switching to a marijuana lounge, separating smokers from those who only want to smoke a hookah, but the cost of converting the new room and paying the $ 4,400 two-year-old The permit proposed by the city does not make financial sense.

“If they gave us a license to sell it, it would be better,” he said.

Like other owners, Zekkari said he would be open to a license that would limit him to selling smaller quantities or portions of individual size of edible products. However, that would require an amendment to the state law, which according to legislators is unlikely.

The proposed regulation of the city, before a wall of aldermanic opposition was met, would also require the companies to have a ventilation system and earn 80% of their income from tobacco sales.

Those requirements reflected what the amendment to the Smoke Free Illinois Act approved last year said that cannabis consumption was permitted in a very limited number of places. The grandfathers existing shops law, but requires that new ones be the sole occupants of a detached building.

The state restrictions made, according to some aldermen, the new permits unworkable. The aldermen also complained that of the more than 42 smoke shops in the city, only a few are on the south or west side, so residents have few places to smoke if they live in buildings where a landlord prohibits that.

Ron Hammond, 42, of Aurora is enjoying a cigar on Wednesday at the Windy City Cigar Lounge in Bronzeville while talking to friends. Matthew Hendrickson / Sun Times

The proposed fees and the ban on selling pot are frustrating for Anthony Powell, owner of Windy City Cigar Lounge in Bronzeville, who occupies two shop windows on 4310 and 4312 S. Prairie Ave.

He would like to offer an opportunity to serve both types of customers.

His current clientele can spend hours in the store after he has made a selection of his humidor and often enjoy their cigar while watching sports on one of the televisions in the lounge, ordering food or bringing their own drinks.

“We certainly thought about it,” Powell said when he first heard about the regulation. “But if someone just walks into the street with their own product, even if I charge $ 10, I still have to pay for the heat and the electricity and the surcharges.

“It is not right.”

Powell said he is currently using his second store as a landing area when the main cigar lounge in his store becomes full.

“I thought I could open a new place in the second room, but if we can’t sell [marijuana], it makes no financial sense to us.

Would pencil smokers and cigar smokers mix?

“I’m sure some of our customers also smoke [marijuana], but we have others who don’t want that, and for their work or something, they don’t want to be there,” he said.

Owner of the Windy City cigar lounge Anthony Powell will be in the humidor of his Bronzeville store on Wednesday. Matthew Hendrickson / Sun Times

Powell said he does not have enough capital to invest in a pharmacy license, but is also open to a limited license that allows him to sell only certain marijuana products, such as pre-rolled joints.

“Since there are so few of these stores, we want to be able to give our input,” Powell said.

Downtown, Billy O’Hara, owner of Jack Schawartz Importer – the nearly centuries-old cigar shop in the lobby of the Chicago Board of Trade, 141 W. Jackson Blvd. – said he was not interested in getting into the marijuana business.

“I don’t really see it for my customers,” O’Hara said in a deep, surly voice when it was available by phone last week. “They don’t want to go back to work and smell like pot.”

For O’Hara it’s more than about money and about offering customers who love cigar culture a place to enjoy a premium product.

“It’s a brand thing,” he said simply.