cignature talks about Younha’s research, the contest of groups of girls, etc.

On February 4, the new group of girls’ cignature held their first showcase at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam, Seoul.

cignature is a group of seven girls from J9 Entertainment, the new label created by C9 Entertainment. The group made its debut on February 3 with the single “Nun Nu Nan Na”.

During their first showcase, Chaesol explained that the meaning of the name of their group was “to be the signature of K-pop” and said: “(Our beginnings) only started to feel real when once we got on stage. We want to show the kind of good energy that only the spine can show. We are missing a lot, but we have been working hard to prepare, so look forward to it. “

Explaining their new single, Cignature said, “It has a fun and energetic vibe, like the title, so we think it could boost people’s energy levels if they listen to it on the way to work Monday morning . It would also be fun to listen on the way home on Friday evening. “

Asked about their models, Ye Ah said, “Because our goal is to become the signature of K-pop, all of our seniors in the K-pop industry are our models. We have something to learn from each of them. However, she cited Younha, who is also under C9 Entertainment, as a specific model. “Like Younha, we want to become singers loved by the public for a long time.”

The beginning of February was a particularly competitive period for returns, with girl groups like GFRIEND, EVERGLOW and LOONA releasing new albums. Cignature said, “We are starting at a time when many of our seniors are returning. It is an honor for us. This is our very first promotional period and we are missing a lot of things, so I think it can be a period of growth when we learn from the elders around us. “

Sunn added, “Rather than anticipating a rookie of the year award or incredible results, we want to start by showing our own music and performance. It will make us happy if a lot of people listen to our music and get good energy. “

