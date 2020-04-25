CII says India’s GDP growth is likely to reach 1.5 percent in FY21. Due to the pandemic disease Covid-19, CII

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in an article – A Plan for Economic Improvement – has predicted growth expectations under the three operating systems and has proposed “immediate” financial interventions.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 23, 2020, 4:23 PM IST

According to one report, India’s GDP is likely to fall between 0.9 percent and 1.5 percent growth in the current fiscal year, according to the report, according to which the economy is in a phase of “turmoil” caused by the lock caused by the virus crown.

In the basic scenario, GDP is projected to grow by only 0.6 percent per year because economic activity is expected to be limited due to continued restrictions on the free movement of goods and people after the lock period.

The industry says this will lead to disruption in supply chains, slowing down investment activities, shortage of labor in short-term and off-demand consumption due to declining household incomes.

In the optimistic scenario, which predicts a faster extinction period, GDP is projected to grow by 1.5 percent at best.

In the event of a longer outbreak, while restrictions increase in areas with existing hotspots, while new areas are known as “hotspots” that lead to intermittent shutdowns and the start of economic activity, gross domestic product The interior is likely to drop to -0.9 cm

Immediate financial interventions, as proposed by CII, should include cash transfers of $ 2 Rs crab to JAM account holders, in addition to the previously announced lakh 1.7 Rs ​​stimulus. CII has also suggested that banks impose additional working capital restrictions, equal to the April-June wage bill for borrowers, who are guaranteed by the government at a rate of 4 to 5 percent.

In addition, Article CII has proposed the creation of a fund or SPV with an annoying $ 5.5 Corpus, which is for NCDs / bonds of companies ranked A and above. With the help of more investments from banks and financial institutions such as LIC, PFC, EPF, NIIF, IIFCL and colleagues, the fund can be invested by the government with the help of 10000-20-20,000 crores. This, while providing sufficient liquidity for the industry, limits government exposure.

For MSME, CII has proposed a credit protection scheme under which 75-80% of the loan must be guaranteed by the RBI, meaning that if the borrower defaults, the RBI must buy the loan and repay the bank up to 75-80% of the loan. Slow, so the risk for the lender is limited. SIDBI can guarantee loans to industry and trade, while NABARD can guarantee loans to agricultural processing sectors.

“There is no doubt that the economy is going through difficult times, and India will have to pay to go through the current crisis. At this stage, the government must do everything it can to resolve the crisis.” Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

“Given the damage to the economy caused by the disruption to trade, GDP growth in FY21 is likely to be the lowest in decades,” he added.

According to him, without increasing government spending in the short term to boost economic recovery, government revenue will fall and high deficits will continue to be problematic in the future.

Any significant revival in investment activities is unlikely because the level of utilization of capacity may remain final. CII said consumer demand would remain volatile due to the impact of people’s incomes.

On the foreign front, as economies around the world continue to fight the disease, global trade may decline by 13 to 32 percent by 2020, according to the World Trade Organization. “Given the circumstances, government intervention is very important not only to maintain the economy but also to prevent any humanitarian crisis,” Banerji said.

