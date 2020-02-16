[Cilaos Emery will complement the Hurdle Winner | Racing information]

%MINIFYHTML0348b7555db5ddba491273a3141f601d11%

Cilaos Emery will be complemented with the Unibet Winner Hurdle just after his victory at Gowran Park on Saturday.

The simple victory of the 8-yr-previous in the Crimson Mills quality three impediment program has persuaded mentor Willie Mullins to toss Cilaos Emery into the mix for the two-mile championship at the Cheltenham Pageant.

"The strategy is to enhance, at a cost of £ 22,500, Cilaos Emery for Winner Hurdle," said the Closutton controller.

Mullins is also contemplating Cheltenham for Penhill and Bachasson, soon after they concluded next and third respectively at Boyne Hurdle in Navan.

"Bachasson ran effectively and I will glimpse for a great race for him someplace. It appeared he could go for a operate and he could operate in the Coral Cup," he stated.

"Penhill will run at the Stayers & # 39 Hurdle afterwards."