CIMB hit by Hin Leong link | Funds

File photo of a man going for walks into a branch of CIMB bank in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 —CIMB Team Holdings Bhd’s shares on Bursa Malaysia took a strike nowadays on news of its relationship with troubled oil trader Hin Leong Investing, which owes nearly US$4 billion (RM17.5 billion) to more than 20 banks.

At the near, CIMB Group’s shares slipped 12 sen to RM3.49, with 44.74 million shares transacted.

New news report reported that CIMB Team is thought to be the Malaysian bank which has an exposure of close to US$120-US$130 million to Hin Leong.

AffinHwang Funds reported that other global banks with major exposure to Hin Leong consist of HSBC Holdings Plc, ABN Amro Lender and DBS Lender Ltd.

“We have an understanding of that Hin Leong and its sister corporation, Ocean Tankers which owns far more than 100 cargo ships, have both submitted for bankruptcy defense previous Friday, which will give the businesses 30 days to restructure their personal debt.

“The Singapore police had also introduced that they have released an investigation into Hin Leong immediately after the group’s US$800 million oil losses,” AffinHwang Cash stated in a investigate note nowadays.

It extra that the hole among the company’s property and its liabilities was reportedly at US$3.34 billion.

In the meantime, in accordance to the newest news report, Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad, previous chief govt officer (CEO) of Permodalan Nasional Bhd, has been tipped to be the next CEO of CIMB Group Holdings.

Quoting sources, the report stated that the posture has been vacant because early final month when Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz was appointed as Finance Minister on March 9.

In reaction to the information, CIMB mentioned it does not comment on stories which are speculative in nature, adding that the succession for the article was in development and that the group would inform the market once it has content updates. — Bernama