Cincinnati Buildings to Light Up the Blue for Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Cincinnati, Ohio, lights up in blue on Thursday evening to support healthcare workers and essential employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Cincinnati” sign at Duke Energy Center, Fountain Square, and other buildings will be blue in honor of the #LightItBlue national campaign, which begins at 8pm on Thursday, WLWT reported.

#LightItBlueCincy https://t.co/jbNRQEt1rh

The national #LightItBlue campaign is calling for locals and businesses across the country to turn blue to support the frontline staff who worked during the coronavirus’s time: health workers, grocery store employees, firefighters, police officers, public service workers, truckers and other employees working for essential businesses.

“Those of us who continue to serve our city every day in the midst of this pandemic deserve our full support during this time,” said Mayor John Cranley. “Lighting up in blue is a way in which we can say that we collectively see, appreciate, and honor your sacrifice and service.”

The city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County call on all locals and businesses to participate and encourage residents to take part in the campaign as well.

“This is an opportunity to publicly thank the frontline workers who maintain the region’s lights during this pandemic,” said Jill Meyer, President and CEO of the Cincinnati United States Regional Chamber. “Their service to our community allows for faster recovery and will support our economic restoration.”

City leaders are only asking for enlightenment through safe practices of social detachment.

According to city officials, the sign of the Duke energy convention will remain blue until at least the end of April.

Some of the other places that light blue are Los Angeles International Airport, Niagara Falls, and the I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

To all those who fight in the front lines against # COVID19, there are not enough ways to be grateful. Tonight, our pylons will make you #LightItBlue. Thanks. LAX is in solidarity with you as we all fight COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/0RtuitZGcD

Joining a global initiative to show support and appreciation to healthcare professionals and essential workers fighting COVID-19, Niagara Falls tonight will be blue for 15 minutes. every hour from 20h. #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/w09VYVt2uf

Minneapolis I-35W Bridge will shine light blue tonight to honor healthcare providers and essential workers. Other places and buildings in Minnesota and in the United States will also be blue to show support for workers helping during the pandemic. #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/gKkP4aV77X

