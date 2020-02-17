[cinderella-castle-at-disney-environment-to-get-royal-makeover-this-summertime]

ORLANDO, Florida — Disney Earth desires to increase even more magic to its Cinderella Castle.

The iconic centerpiece of Disney’s Magic Kingdom park is acquiring a makeover.

Relevant: Increase of the Resistance allows friends are living out possess Star Wars journey

According to the resort’s web-site, function on the castle will get underway in the coming months, and continue on through the summer months.

SEE Far more: Disney unveils ‘historic transformation’ of Epcot park in Walt Disney Planet at D23 Parks panel

The royal makeover arrives just as the Cinderella movie celebrated its 70th anniversary box business office debut over the weekend.

More DISNEY: Disney Globe and Disneyland introducing vegan alternatives to each menu

The castle is positioned at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney Company is the mum or dad firm of this ABC station.