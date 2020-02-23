[Cinderella Tale!: 42-12 months-Previous Zamboni Driver Comes In as Emergency Again-up Goalie, Wins NHL Game]

It’s just about every beginner player and athletics fan’s aspiration occur correct: remaining pretty much plucked out of the arena to perform in a experienced sport and conserve the day.

Slash to Saturday evening in Toronto, when a 42-yr-aged previous junior hockey participant, Zamboni driver, and—are you kidding?— kidney transplant survivor, was pressed into company as an unexpected emergency back again-up goalie in a NHL game among the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs soon after equally of the ‘Canes typical roster goalies were being injured.

According to Yahoo Sports activities, David Ayres, who normally prowls the intermission ice for the Maple Leaf’s AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, obtained to accommodate up for the checking out group right after the ‘Canes starter, James Reimer, and usual back again-up, Petr Mrazek, got damage and had been pressured to leave the video game.

Here’s anything you never see each working day. Just after Petr Mrazek and James Reimer went down with injurues, crisis goalie David Ayres tends to make his @NHL debut! pic.twitter.com/DR1pswn90C — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 23, 2020

Ayres, whose final time taking part in aggressive hockey was in AAA junior hockey video game in 2015, was at the very least noticed a 3–1 lead. Even so, that margin was swiftly erased immediately after he gave up two objectives in the Leafs’ 1st two photographs at him in target. But Ayres eventually settled down and aided the ‘Canes to a 6–3 victory.

And along the way, he possibly became every athletics fans’ “Everyman” hero.

Congrats on your 1st NHL gain, David Ayres!! pic.twitter.com/aLqeQ738I8 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 23, 2020

David Ayres coming into get the job done on Monday pic.twitter.com/2Bf9ZoFOIE — Yahoo Sporting activities NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) February 23, 2020

A 42 12 months outdated rec league goalie just obtained his initial NHL acquire, from the group whose small league workforce he drives a Zamboni for. David Ayres. What a story. — Dan Robson (@RobsonDan) February 23, 2020

Pay for David Ayres tonight: $500 and his recreation-worn #Canes jersey. Here’s the contract he would have signed in the course of the match. pic.twitter.com/hVbulQGzla — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 23, 2020

don’t care if david ayres gives up 10 plans in the 3rd interval, the guy has experienced a damn kidney transplant and he’s nonetheless out there performing the issue and that is wonderful — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 23, 2020

At 42 many years & 194 times outdated, @Canes “EBUG” David Ayres is the 2nd oldest participant- skater or goalie- at any time to make their NHL debut. Only more mature: Lester Patrick at 43y-80d when the then-Rangers’ head mentor suited up on Mar 20, 1927 vs the NY Americans — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 23, 2020

Picture what David Ayres was experience just after allowing in those two early ambitions. Imagine what he’s emotion now. Sports activities rule. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) February 23, 2020

Leafs not going to even pull the goalie they’ve recognized defeat. no person can defeat the legend of david ayres — Tony X (@soIoucity) February 23, 2020

David Ayres tells @SNkylebukauskas: “I experienced the time of my lifestyle out there.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 23, 2020

David Ayres now offered for a 2nd and a prospect. #Tradecentre — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) February 23, 2020

I really feel so good for this male. This is what sports are all about. David Ayres the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/4ETClBtFz3 — Nasher (@TheNasher61) February 23, 2020

Told my American producers below at ESPN that the Toronto Maple Leafs would pump 4-five aims in the 3rd on David Ayres… I’ve now lost trustworthiness in two international locations. Excellent. Thanks. — Nabil Karim (@NabilKarimESPN) February 23, 2020

We are now solely a David Ayres stan account, thank you#LetsGoCanes #CARvsTOR — Cardiac Cane (@CardiacCane) February 23, 2020

The roar inside of the Hurricanes locker area as David Ayres walked in put up-game…you would have believed he pitched a shutout in activity 7. What a scene. — Kyle Bukauskas (@SNkylebukauskas) February 23, 2020

40 a long time ago on this working day the unique “Miracle On Ice” happened. Tonight we have a new Wonder. Congratulations to David Ayres on his 1st NHL acquire! Unbelievable! @Canes — Brian Boucher (@BrianBoucher33) February 23, 2020

I want a David Ayres hockey card. — Ken Reid (@SNKenReid) February 23, 2020

Never we all…