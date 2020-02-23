[Cinderella Tale!: 42-12 months-Previous Zamboni Driver Comes In as Emergency Again-up Goalie, Wins NHL Game]

Zamboni Drive Comes In as Emergency Back-up Goalie, Wins NHL Game

Picture courtesy: Sportsnet

It’s just about every beginner player and athletics fan’s aspiration occur correct: remaining pretty much plucked out of the arena to perform in a experienced sport and conserve the day.

Slash to Saturday evening in Toronto, when a 42-yr-aged previous junior hockey participant, Zamboni driver, and—are you kidding?— kidney transplant survivor, was pressed into company as an unexpected emergency back again-up goalie in a NHL game among the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs soon after equally of the ‘Canes typical roster goalies were being injured.

According to Yahoo Sports activities, David Ayres, who normally prowls the intermission ice for the Maple Leaf’s AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, obtained to accommodate up for the checking out group right after the ‘Canes starter, James Reimer, and usual back again-up, Petr Mrazek, got damage and had been pressured to leave the video game.

Ayres, whose final time taking part in aggressive hockey was in AAA junior hockey video game in 2015, was at the very least noticed a 3–1 lead. Even so, that margin was swiftly erased immediately after he gave up two objectives in the Leafs’ 1st two photographs at him in target. But Ayres eventually settled down and aided the ‘Canes to a 6–3 victory.

And along the way, he possibly became every athletics fans’ “Everyman” hero.

