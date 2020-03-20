Cinderella the Musical tickets at Gillian Lynne Theatre go on sale right now – how to get them

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella is opening on the West End this Oct.

The display, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher will debut at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and booking opens to the general community nowadays (March 20).

Theatregoers can get their palms on tickets from lwtheatres.co.united kingdom.

The new manufacturing of Cinderella guarantees to reinvent the beloved tale and is primarily based on an authentic thought from Emerald Fennel, the Emmy Award-nominated writer of Killing Eve.

It will be directed by Laurence Connor, even though lyrics are by the award-successful David Zippel who wrote for Town Of Angels and basic Disney movies Hercules and Mulan.

Carrie Hope Fletcher’s credits include things like actively playing Éponine in the typical Les Mis as each a youngster and an adult, The Addams Family members, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Heathers the Musical.

The display will see a modern-day twist on the classic fairytale and tickets are envisioned to be popular when they go on sale.

How to get tickets

They go on sale at 10am on Friday March 10 by way of lwtheatres.co.british isles.

Tickets are priced at £19.50 / £29.50 / £39.50 / £49.50 / £59.50 / £64.50 / £79.50 / £99.50 / £129.50 / £134.50

What is the seating strategy?

The Gillian Lynne Theatre seating system

(Picture: seatplan.com)

This is the conventional seating prepare for the Gillian Lynne Theatre. This should really give you a superior strategy of what ticket sort you may well be after when they go on sale this early morning (March 20).

The 1,000 ability venue is positioned at: 166 Drury Ln, Holborn, London WC2B 5PW