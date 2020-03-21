Cinematographers’ Guild Will Offer Fee Aid During Coronavirus Closure – Deadline – News Info

% MINIFYHTML20c22df3c7e85a4a5d66a17be8321af311%

Quota relief during the coronavirus crisis is coming for members of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600. In a video message to its members, newly elected ICG President John Lindley said the union is also considering expanding the Fund’s difficulties. its to calculate revenue loss due to the closure of the COVID-19 industry.

“The question that I have been asked a lot lately is about the possibility of tax relief for our membership,” Lindley said in the video. “I have called a special national executive board meeting for next Wednesday, March 2. We will talk about our resources and find out how to allocate them for the benefit of members, and I am sure one quota relief form we will come out of that meeting.We will also talk about expanding the Difficulty Fund to include members who asked for help due to coronavirus.Those decisions will be made at the end of Wednesday. we end that meeting without making decisions in both areas, and we will inform you of those decisions. the next day. “

Lindley was elected president last Sunday, ending the term of former President Lewis Rothenberg, who resigned last month before the industry closed.

Watch the video below to see the full message:

