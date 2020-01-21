Circular Quay quays rot under the surface of Sydney Harbor

Photos taken by divers and ship engineers show the deterioration among Circular Quays famous quays.

The pictures show some flaws hidden under the pristine view of Sydney Harbor, including broken chains, rotted wood, and badly damaged supports.

A report submitted to the state government in July raised serious concerns about the condition of the quays.

People gather at Circular Quay for the New Year celebration. December 31, 2019.Photo: Rhett Wyman / SMH (Rhett Wyman)

In stations 2, 3, 4 and 5, thirteen failed areas were identified that received the worst “red” rating with “very advanced deterioration” and “defects that are likely to have an extreme impact on integrity”.

These quays are an important hub for Sydney’s ferry connections.

The defects meant that they did not have an expected remaining life, and the recommended action is “immediate repair or replacement of the component / asset” and a structural assessment.

“A number of wooden beams and headstocks were in poor or unusable condition,” the report said. “Some (wooden posts) have been badly affected and in a few cases have completely failed.”

In more detailed test notes and drawings, the engineers identified missing, detached piles (quay legs), hollow posts, hollow timbers, termite activity and highly corroded connections of the headstock (horizontal support).

The Circular Quay Quays were built more than 100 years ago and are a listed building. This means that upgrades can only be carried out for repair and replacement work with the same or similar materials.

The condition of the shipyards and their elements is described in detail on more than 600 pages of documents that Nine News received in accordance with the laws on freedom of information.

They also include a long offer for scheduled maintenance, although the cost has been reduced.

Part of the undated work may have been undertaken since the assessment was submitted, with routine sub-works planned for Stations 2, 4, and 5 between October last year and last month.

Further work is planned on quays 3 and 6 from April to June this year.

The main report – first published in 2018 and then reissued with updates in 2019 – was prepared by Advisian for the exclusive use of waterway construction.

According to NSW government records, Waterway Construction received a $ 17.5 million quay maintenance contract from 2016 to 2021.

Unions have raised questions about how the condition of the yards has not been addressed earlier.

“Not enough money has been spent on Circular Quay, it’s time for real investment, reconstruction and transportation to where it should be,” said Paul Garrett of the Maritime Union of Australia.