CISF recommends using the Aarogya Setu application in the Delhi Metro blockade – News from India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has finalized its Delhi Roadblock Plan recommending the use of the Aarogya Setu app and the mandatory use of masks for all passengers entering the platforms.

The power also stated that after a thermal inspection, which will be done at all the front doors, if any collision with abnormal temperature or symptoms of cold, cough or flu is found, it will be denied entry on the subway train.

“The Aarogya Setu application with the built-in e-pass feature could be used to identify suspected individuals (who have Covid-19 infection). People at high risk for both spreading and infection can be discouraged from using the subway,” in the CISF security plan.

However, if someone does not have a phone or does not download the Aarogya Setu app, they will not be denied entry.

CISF CEO Rajesh Ranjan told HT – “The Aarogya Setu app is a good technology solution to track potential victims of Covid-19, instead of people giving a declaration. We recommended that every passenger have an Aarogya Setu app that will work like an e-pass “Identifying Covid-19 patients is important to stopping its spread. The success of such an initiative depends on the truthfulness of the people regarding the information they provide in their application.”

On Wednesday, HT first reported that CISF is preparing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Delhi metro and airports for post-lock security checks in which it will recommend the use of the Aarogya Setu application by all passengers.

The CISF further suggested that all passengers should remove metal objects such as belts and buckles before retrieving them and keep them in bags to be scanned by the X-ray machine. “Strict norms of distancing will be followed throughout the station area and the correct waiting area before maintaining a security safeguard,” it was stated.

He added that passengers should maintain a distance of at least two meters between the security point and the screen, and a meter distance between passengers waiting at the security guard.

He also suggested cleaning the entire area of ​​the cell with chemicals and safety equipment; equipment and x-ray tables should be repaired every 30 minutes.

The CISF is spread over about 160 metro stations.

