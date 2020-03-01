[citgo,-aruba-arrive-at-offer-to-transfer-management-of-refinery-to-island-governing-administration]



FILE Image: The Citgo Petroleum Company headquarters are pictured in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(Reuters) – U.S. refiner Citgo has arrived at an arrangement with Aruba to transfer control of the San Nicolas refinery to the island’s authorities, Citgo stated late on Saturday, immediately after the two functions very last 12 months suspended a deal to overhaul the facility.

Citgo, a unit of Venezuelan condition oil company Petroleos de Venezuela [PDVSA.UL], has been under the regulate of the South American country’s opposition for much more than a 12 months soon after Washington slapped sanctions on PDVSA in a bid to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

That transition still left the long term of the 209,000 barrel-for every-working day refinery uncertain. Citgo and Aruba in 2016 reached a 25-calendar year, $685 million offer to refurbish and reopen the facility, which had been idled considering that 2012, but small progress has been created.

Citgo in a statement stated the transfer arrangement was the initial step in a procedure that would consequence in the Aruba governing administration getting comprehensive management of the refinery by March 16, next acceptance by the island’s parliament.

Aruba’s authorities has reported it is searching for exterior candidates to just take about the refinery.

Citgo Petroleum Company, a different entity, would carry on to provide fuel to the island’s airport and gasoline stations, Citgo explained.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Lisa Shumaker)