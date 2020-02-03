Citi Commercial Cards implements AI solution

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Citi Commercial Cards announced Monday (February 3) the introduction of an Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) feature in its U.S. call centers.

Citi uses technologies from Interactions, an artificial intelligence (AI) company that specializes in conversation AI. The IVA is an example of Citi Commercial Cards’ technology investment strategy to improve its digital services.

IVA uses Interactions’ Adaptive Understanding technology, which offers a seamless combination of AI and real-time human understanding to improve the quality of customer care. The IVA combines conversation AI with the support of people and thus enables a better understanding of languages, accents and dialects.

The virtual assistant also gets a feel for the customer’s choice of words and derives his intention from this by examining the context of the call. Citi Commercial Card holders can use their own words and speak with their own voices.

“Citi Commercial Cards strives to offer its customers innovative solutions, and the introduction of the intelligent virtual agent shows our continued commitment to innovation. We are excited to partner with Interactions, the leader in artificial intelligence, to implement this innovative solution, ”said Gonca Latif-Schmitt, global director of Citi Commercial Cards.

IVA uses prediction technology as part of its machine learning skills. The more customers interact with it, the more intelligent technology continues to learn, argue and understand.

“The ability to incorporate natural language processing technologies into our customer service offering enables Citi to deliver a consistent, fast, yet personalized customer experience,” said Karen Young, Citi Commercial Cards’ North American director of customer business.

“We know how important it is that cardholders prefer quick self-service. Our pilot project showed that implementing the intelligent virtual agent offers our customers greater customer satisfaction, ”she added.

Call centers also have a customer service representative for cardholders who want to speak to a person.

“Citi is paving the way for the commercial card space by introducing the intelligent virtual agent into its call centers,” said Mike Iacobucci, CEO of Interactions. “The intelligent virtual agent is designed to provide a real customer experience and ensures that Citi can have productive, open conversations with its customers.”

AI adoption continues to grow as companies try to increase margins, save money, and advance strategic operations.

———–

Featured PYMNTS report:

Individual gig employees can spend days or even weeks each year tracking down late payments for work obtained through online marketplaces. That is why providing faster payouts is not only an advantage but also a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. By doing January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, Product Manager for the Kimkim travel platform, explains to PYMNTS how the company gains the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries through faster payments.

AI, Artificial Intelligence, B2B, B2B Payments, Call Centers, Citi, Trading Cards, Corporate Cards, Innovation, News, What’s Hot, What’s Hot in B2B