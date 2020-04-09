Citi offers summer intern full time position upon graduation

While much of the recently announced employment news is brutal and melancholy, Citi is reversing this trend and announcing plans to offer full-time positions to the majority of 1,500 people who work as interns this summer. doing.

The bank, which has 750 internships in the United States, states that internships in offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo that meet the program’s minimum requirements will be offered upon graduation.

In addition to recruiting, Citi has postponed the start of the intern program to July 6 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. However, although the duration of the program has been shortened, internships will receive the promised salary of 10 weeks.

“When you finish this semester and move away from your friends and on-campus experience and think about the economy and job market you are in, you know that it is now a particularly challenging time for you. After graduation,” he said. Was. “We understand that your college experience will be very different from what you planned or imagined. We all face a lot of uncertainty, but these changes We hope that will give you peace of mind about your role in Citi and our commitment to you. “

More must-read financial reports from Fortune:

—Three strategies SME owners are using to get SBA-inspired loans faster

—When will your SBA loan be approved? Why the process is moving so slowly

—University-educated investors are likely to fall into coronavirus scams

—Corporate credit markets after Fed help do active business

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

. [TagsToTranslate] citi